Neshaminy Creek Brewing Kicks Off the Fall Season With Two New Beers

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is kicking off the fall season with several new seasonal brews. Image via iStock.

A popular Croydon brewery is starting the fall season off right with two new beers made to enjoy as the weather gets cooler. Staff writers at Brewbound wrote about the new beers.

Nehaminy Creek Brewing Company is releasing two new beers in celebration of the fall season. With an imperial version of their older Dunks Ferry Dunkelweizen and their new Young Pumpkinstein, the Bucks County brewery is adding pumpkin spices and warm herbs to the palate of thirst beer drinkers this season.

“Pumpkin beers have become a standard now for every brewery so we decided to put the Creek’s spin on traditional pumpkin, and thought why not make ours unique and exciting?” said Jason Ranck, Neshaminy Creek’s head brewer. “I could finish a whole sleeve of ginger snaps in one sitting so I’m not mad about making a beer that tastes like them.”

Punkless Dunkel, a revamped version of a retired seasonal beer, adds dark brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice to an already-popular brew. Young Pumpkinstein, a Märzen-Style Lager, is the perfect companion to the upcoming autumn season.