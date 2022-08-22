ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas abortion vote recount confirms original result, leaving election denier and GOP activist $120,000 bill

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sup9l_0hQXXucI00
People at an election watch party for Value Them Both, a group in favor of a constitutional amendment removing abortion protections from the Kansas constitution, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Charlie Riedel/AP Photo
  • A recount of Kansas' landslide abortion vote left the result unchanged on Sunday.
  • A GOP anti-abortion activist and an election denier are now liable for the recount's $120,000 cost.
  • One said he would not pay for one of the counties re-counted, saying officials made a mistake.

A $120,000 recount of Kansas' referendum on abortion rights produced the same result as before, leaving its sponsors on the hook for the cost, according to multiple reports.

A hand recount of votes from eight of the state's 105 counties found that election staff miscounted fewer than 100 of the original votes, making no difference to the original Aug. 2 landslide outcome, the Associated Press reported.

The original "no" vote — the vote to preserve Kansas' existing abortion rights — received 59% of the vote in a high-turnout referendum that befuddled conservatives.

A successful "yes" vote would have removed the right to an abortion from the state's constitution and ended public funding for it.

Soon after, campaigner Melissa Leavitt lobbied the state government for a recount despite the 165,000-strong margin of victory. Calls for election recounts have burgeoned in conservative politics since Trump's presidential election loss of 2020, which he refused to accept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdmN5_0hQXXucI00
A abortion-rights-advocacy election sign is seen in Wichita, Kansas on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022 as voters decide on a constitutional amendment regarding abortion. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kansas state law grants anyone the right to request a recount if they demonstrate they can cover its costs. If the outcome changes, the petitioners do not have to pay, but if it remains the same then they are liable.

After Leavitt's crowdfunder raised around $5,000, Mark Geitzen, a Republican anti-abortion activist, stepped in to guarantee the remainder of the $120,000 cost of recounting nine counties. As of Monday, Leavitt's crowdfunder had reached $54,584.

Geitzen also leads the Kansas Republican Assembly, which the Kansas City Star describes as a group far to the right of the traditional GOP.

Both Geitzen and Leavitt left their credit cards as guarantee, the AP reported. It was unclear who would pay what portion of the cost.

Leavitt said in her fundraiser that she had "seen data" that shows "there were irregularities" in the vote. She also said she has "been studying election integrity and fraud in our state since 2020."

According to the Kansas City Star, Leavitt has previously testified to the lawmakers with conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

The results of eight of those counties came in on Sunday, with delays to the ninth, the AP reported. The ninth — Sedgwick County — reported late due to a sorting issue.

"I'm not going to pay for that," Geitzen said, saying that the officials "screwed up" by not advertising the time and place of the extended recount, according to The Wichita Eagle.

County officials say nobody was prevented from watching the count, which simply continued in the same location, the paper reported.

The estimated cost for that county, one of the state's largest, is $31,800, the paper reported.

Leavitt was also defiant as of Sunday, saying in a TikTok: "You're definitely going to hear the narrative, 'Well it didn't flip the vote, nothing matters' — well the fact of the matter is that Americans were disenfranchised from their vote by these machines."

Comments / 596

Lenny Wroge
7d ago

It's funny how there seems to be fraud and questions of election integrity only when Republicans lose. hmm whining seems expensive these days, don't let them off the hook and have taxpayers foot their bill

Reply(56)
293
Nothing but the truth
7d ago

The women of America. The thinking women of America have just begun to speak you'll hear him loud and clear come Roe-vember!!

Reply(51)
234
Midwest Avenger
7d ago

These recounts just never go well for the Republicans....cost money and reminds people of why their voting against them.... everyone knows not to invite the anger and resolve of the AMERICAN woman...this could easily go into 24....quite dense in political maneuvering lol

Reply(24)
150
Related
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Conservative Politics#Election Fraud#Gop#The Associated Press
Business Insider

GOP Gov. Sununu — whose home state of New Hampshire has one of the highest education loan averages in the country — calls student debt relief 'inherently unfair' and Biden's loan cancellation 'fairly illegal'

New Hampshire Gov. Sununu said on CNN's State of the Union that he opposes student loan forgiveness. He called education debt relief is "inherently unfair" and Biden's loan cancellation "fairly illegal." New Hampshire residents have among the highest rates of student loan indebtedness in the country. New Hampshire GOP Gov....
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

‘Never in a Million Years’: Arizona Republicans Grapple with the Rising Fringe

To be clear, they knew he would win — he had Donald Trump’s endorsement — but they were still stunned. Mark Finchem. Him. A back-bench lawmaker best known locally for his over-the-top drugstore cowboy get-ups and extreme ideas, Finchem would be in charge of the state’s elections should he win in November. That would also put him first in the line of succession for the governorship since Arizona doesn’t have a lieutenant governor.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

592K+
Followers
39K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy