Have you seen Hannah? Southfield Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) - Southfield Police are working to locate Hannah Ann Whatley, who is reported missing and was last seen at her home in Southfield in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen.

Hannah is 16 years old, African American and female. She is 5'3'' tall and weighs approximately 90lbs. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes, and natural brown hair styled in 4 long individual braids.

Whatley was last seen wearing a blue Detroit Lions sweatshirt, grey leggings and lime green Crocs.

Lieutenant Blake Matatall of the Investigations Division of Southfield PD confirmed details to WWJ's Brooke Allen.

Anyone with information about Hannah Whatley's whereabouts should contact Southfield PD at (248) 796-5500.

Southfield PD will release additional information as it becomes available.