Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best. During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich,...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
ESPN
Nicholas Sanders, son of Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, joins Michigan State Spartans men's basketball as walk-on
Nicholas Sanders, son of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, is joining the Michigan State men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on. The Spartans on Friday released their 2022-23 men's basketball roster, which shows Sanders wearing No. 20 -- the same number his father donned during his legendary career with the Detroit Lions.
Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic
This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin during Week 0.
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision
Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit
In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate. Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in ...
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
247Sports
SEC football 2022: Most overrated teams in conference this season, per CBS Sports
The SEC is regularly the top conference in college football year-to-year, although the Big Ten might have something to say about that. But with that in mind, CBS Sports detailed the most overrated teams coming out of the SEC for the 2022 season, and they are teams that are popular picks to go far. Alabama and Georgia are the de facto favorites once again and spoiler alert, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs did not make the overrated list. Heck, they could both make the College Football Playoff again.
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2022
When it comes to ranking the best college football stadiums, a variety of factors are in play, and it depends
Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman unveils top takeaways from foreign tour
Eric Musselman has a few months to put together a plan for a completely brand new team. Adding a foreign tour to Spain and Italy helped Musselman and the Arkansas staff get a better feel for its new-look roster. Arkansas went 4-0 against international competition, and some of the biggest newcomers like Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile and five-star freshmen Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black shined.
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
Rich Rodriguez accuses rival team of spying ahead of opening game
Rich Rodriguez is already causing a stir at his new head coaching position with Jacksonville State. Rodriguez accused Stephen F. Austin coaches of spying on his team during practices and at the team’s spring game. The former West Virginia and Michigan coach said a Stephen F. Austin staffer had been trying to videotape a recent Jacksonville State practice, and that he ultimately sent a strength coach to chase them off.
ESPN
Ta'Quan Roberson to start at quarterback for UConn Huskies, sources say
The UConn Huskies will start Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson at quarterback against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Roberson is a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who transferred to UConn in December after coach Jim Mora was hired. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Roberson...
Sam Pittman weighs in on Arkansas' late transfer defections
The portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. While Arkansas football certainly appears to have benefited from the addition of nine transfers throughout the offseason, the Razorbacks have more recently seen the other side of the coin with a pair of scholarship players making a late exodus to the portal.
ESPN
Baylor, Gonzaga men's basketball players to receive NIL money from organizers for promoting rematch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Baylor and Gonzaga will meet in a men's basketball game in South Dakota on Dec. 2 and organizers will pay players on both teams who agree to help promote the game. Complete Sports Management and Range Sports announced this week that it would put on the...
Record projections for every college football team this season
Every college football team starts the season with optimism, but not every team can win all their games. Our record projections for the 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts College Football Playoff, New Year's Six Bowls
A college football writer released his picks for the New Year’s Six Bowl games and how the College Football Playoff will play out. Here’s how the B1G will fair in those games, according to Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports. First and foremost, Russo has 1 B1G team...
