NFL

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision

Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

SEC football 2022: Most overrated teams in conference this season, per CBS Sports

The SEC is regularly the top conference in college football year-to-year, although the Big Ten might have something to say about that. But with that in mind, CBS Sports detailed the most overrated teams coming out of the SEC for the 2022 season, and they are teams that are popular picks to go far. Alabama and Georgia are the de facto favorites once again and spoiler alert, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs did not make the overrated list. Heck, they could both make the College Football Playoff again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman unveils top takeaways from foreign tour

Eric Musselman has a few months to put together a plan for a completely brand new team. Adding a foreign tour to Spain and Italy helped Musselman and the Arkansas staff get a better feel for its new-look roster. Arkansas went 4-0 against international competition, and some of the biggest newcomers like Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile and five-star freshmen Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black shined.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Rodriguez accuses rival team of spying ahead of opening game

Rich Rodriguez is already causing a stir at his new head coaching position with Jacksonville State. Rodriguez accused Stephen F. Austin coaches of spying on his team during practices and at the team’s spring game. The former West Virginia and Michigan coach said a Stephen F. Austin staffer had been trying to videotape a recent Jacksonville State practice, and that he ultimately sent a strength coach to chase them off.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ESPN

Ta'Quan Roberson to start at quarterback for UConn Huskies, sources say

The UConn Huskies will start Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson at quarterback against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Roberson is a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who transferred to UConn in December after coach Jim Mora was hired. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Roberson...
COLLEGE SPORTS

