Bucks County, PA

Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

 5 days ago

The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794.Image via Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum

A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot.

The Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum, which has stood in Bucks County since 1794, made the top of the list of gorgeous wedding venues. Located at 1237 State Road in the Bensalem area, the estate offers the beauty of an older time in Bucks County with the freedom to decorate to the bride and groom’s specifications.

While the antique house makes for a great wedding location, all weddings must be held outside the home. A tour of the house post-ceremony will be allowed for those who want to go back in time to a Bucks County just after the official founding of the country.

Rental of the house costs $21,000. An expansion of the house in 1806 added Greek-style archetype to the estate, named after the namesake area of Spain. The estate has remained in the local Biddle family since the late 1700s.

Read more about the Andalusia estate and other Philly-area venues at Philadelphia Magazine.

