ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why I Own Novocure Stock (NVCR)

By Connor Allen and Brian Orelli, PhD
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Brian Orelli, biotech contributor and writer at The Motley Fool, joins the channel to discuss why he owns Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock. Check out his reasoning in this video!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 10, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Novocure
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novocure wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Brian Orelli, PhD has positions in Novocure. Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novocure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Novocure Lrb Nasdaq#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
211K+
Followers
104K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy