Mum spots tiny change on toddler's eye that turns out to be fatal cancer
A mum whose son was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is urging other parents to trust their instincts after a small change to her baby's eye revealed the devastating disease. Jessica, 35, and Lee Neal, 38, from Nottingham, first noticed something had changed with their son Ted's eye...
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Horror as baby is snatched from supermarket trolley after mum turns her back for ten seconds
A horrified mum has shared the CCTV footage of the moment her baby girl was lifted from her supermarket trolley after turning her back for a second to pick up some groceries. Danielle Wolff had been food shopping with her eight-month-old daughter at a Spar store in Alberton, South Africa, when an employee took her child from the trolley and walked off.
Young woman diagnosed with dementia after home infested with mould
A young woman was diagnosed with dementia after living in a mould-invested home. Amie Skilton, now 42, was left unable to remember her own name after moving into the house in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, back in 2016. The house's shower had faulty waterproofing, which saw water leak under...
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Woman Backed for 'Abandoning' Mother-In-Law After Rare Flower Theft
"Thieves never make friends," one commenter warned.
New Mom Backed for Leaving Husband to 'Starve' After Scathing Dinner Rant
"You are not leaving him to starve," one commenter assured. "He is starving himself."
Mum left unable to hug her children after being bitten by spider
A mum of two has been left unable to hug her children after being bitten by a highly venomous spider that left her in agonising pain. Jenna Allen, 28, was helping with flood relief in her hometown of Donald in Victoria, Australia back in 2014, where she reached into a box only to be bitten by the deadly Redback spider - also known as the Australian black widow.
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo
Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
Josie Cunningham welcomes sixth child after discovering shock pregnancy in hospital
TV personality Josie Cunningham announced to fans on Friday that she has welcomed her sixth child. The model shared the exciting news with Instagram followers, posting a sweet snap of the back of her newborn daughter's head. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Welcome to the world, princess. 7lb6 my chunky...
Cat Has Been Living Outside for So Long, is Indoors with Her Kittens for the First Time
A cat who has been living outside for so long, is indoors with her kittens for the first time. Earlier this month, a Good Samaritan from Florida found a litter of kittens outside a home. They were situated in a pile of doors on the side of the house. The finder reached out to a local rescue, Animalluvr's Dream Rescue, for help.
A Sweet And Nervous Puppy Left In The Park With A Note Is Rescued And Can Now Trust People Again
Just a few days ago, social media users shared the story of a dog that had been abandoned and was being tied to a seat in a park in Mexico City. The dog was sitting there with a message explaining his purpose. The letter, which appeared to have been written...
They Abandon Their Older Dog At The Shelter Saying They Don’t Have Time For Her
Cutie, a dog that is 15 years old, was left behind by her owners because “they no longer had time for her.” Her darling had no idea why she was at the Carson Animal Care Center in Gardenia, California, where she had been transported. Cutie had been sitting...
Messages from beyond
Have you ever dreamt about a deceased family member appearing and giving you a message? Many years ago, my cousin was in an abusive relationship. When she broke it off with him, he killed both her and him. My sister and my cousin were very close, and they even looked identical. We were all devastated by what happened, and my sister was blaming herself, saying she should have told her to leave him sooner or protect herself. Several days after my cousin died, my sister was at work and she felt an overwhelming wave of fatigue. She put her head on her arms on the desk, and before she fell asleep, she said she felt someone put a hand on her head. As she was sleeping, she saw her cousin standing in front of her. She was smiling as she told my sister that what happened wasn’t her fault, and she was o.k. where she was. She told her to remember all the fun they had together instead of mourning her. When she told us the story, she said it was odd because she had never fallen asleep at her desk before.
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
Lonesome Kitten Comes Running to a Litter of Four and Decides He'll Be Their New Brother
A lonesome kitten came running to a litter of four and decided he would be their new brother. A neonatal kitten was brought into the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) at the wee age of two days old. He was rescued as a singleton and in need of round-the-clock bottle feedings.
Diaper-wearing disabled cat goes straight to the heart of millions on Instagram
Millions of people have fallen in love with a disabled diaper-wearing cat after videos of her were posted on Instagram. Two-year-old tabby, Aoife, is unable to use her back legs which means she has to move around on her front paws. Yet, despite also being unable to use a litter...
