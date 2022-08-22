ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Brother Says I'm Not "Allowed" to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Tyla

Mum left unable to hug her children after being bitten by spider

A mum of two has been left unable to hug her children after being bitten by a highly venomous spider that left her in agonising pain. Jenna Allen, 28, was helping with flood relief in her hometown of Donald in Victoria, Australia back in 2014, where she reached into a box only to be bitten by the deadly Redback spider - also known as the Australian black widow.
dailyphew.com

They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo

Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
Jennifer Bonn

Messages from beyond

Have you ever dreamt about a deceased family member appearing and giving you a message? Many years ago, my cousin was in an abusive relationship. When she broke it off with him, he killed both her and him. My sister and my cousin were very close, and they even looked identical. We were all devastated by what happened, and my sister was blaming herself, saying she should have told her to leave him sooner or protect herself. Several days after my cousin died, my sister was at work and she felt an overwhelming wave of fatigue. She put her head on her arms on the desk, and before she fell asleep, she said she felt someone put a hand on her head. As she was sleeping, she saw her cousin standing in front of her. She was smiling as she told my sister that what happened wasn’t her fault, and she was o.k. where she was. She told her to remember all the fun they had together instead of mourning her. When she told us the story, she said it was odd because she had never fallen asleep at her desk before.
