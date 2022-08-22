Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
fox4news.com
Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes. Just one month after an out-of-control fire devastated a Balch Springs neighborhood, out-of-control floodwaters devastated another neighborhood in the city. Homes along Hickory Creek near Lake June Road flooded out on Monday. Nearby businesses were also impacted.
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
KHOU
Video and photos: Storms bring several inches of rain, flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
fox7austin.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County
*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
Mesquite woman who was killed as she was swept off a bridge in flood waters identified
KRLD has learned the name of the woman killed yesterday when her car was swept off a bridge near 635 in Mesquite. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was an Uber driver and had just dropped off her passenger.
Heavy rain, flooding makes for treacherous commute across North Texas
Stay home if you can, be incredibly cautious if you can’t. That is the message from police this morning as North Texas finds itself partly underwater.
KTRE
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
CW33 NewsFix
‘It’s not the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine!’ TxDOT Dallas says on Monday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is not the day… according to TxDOT Dallas, “It’s NOT the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine! #flashfloods continuing in the #Dallas metro.”. Sorry to break it to you, but if your car doesn’t have a boat...
Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas
A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
KHOU
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
