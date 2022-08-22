ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NEWSBTC

Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges

Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Will Ethereum Complete This Bearish Pattern And Plunge To $1,000?

Ethereum and the crypto market turned red as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at “more pain” for global markets in the coming months. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap returned to critical support zones and might be on the brink of further losses.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

The Fight for Dominance: Will Ethereum be Beaten by Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Hex Coin?

For a very long time, Ethereum (ETH) has been the go-to Blockchain network for financial transactions and the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). No doubt, the popular Blockchain network has helped to grow and expand Blockchain technology. But it doesn’t come without its shortcomings. One of them being scalability, congestion, and high transaction fees. Ethereum (ETH) has a lot of users and this causes traffic on the network.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?

Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?

Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Support, What’s Next?

Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Is On The Rise But Have The Bulls Regained Momentum?

XRP Price has met with selling pressure again after it slipped from the $0.37 price mark. The altcoin has been consolidating over the past one week and over the last 24 hours, it lost 1.2% of its market value. In the last seven days, XRP price depreciated close to 8%.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now

Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?

The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Nears Historical Bottom Territory, What’s Next For BTC?

Bitcoin has closed about important resistance but continues to move sideways in the last 24 hours as the altcoins sector shows more strength. The first cryptocurrency by market cap might be forming a range between its yearly low at around $18,000 with a top near its previous highs. At the...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Price Movement Thwarted By Sellers, What’s Next On Chart?

Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement. If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Stakenomics, Bitcoin, and STEPN: These 3 Will Give You Warmth During This Crypto Winter

The crypto winter is in full force and has taken its toll on the cryptocurrency market. The value of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other coins has plummeted, leaving investors anxious about where to go from here. However, there may be hope for a rebound as Stakenomics (STAK) looks to make its debut. STAK is a unique coin that uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to ensure secure and efficient transactions. With a sound underlying technology and an experienced team backing it up, STAK could be the answer investors want. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new coin!
CELL PHONES
NEWSBTC

What The Negative Bitcoin Funding Rates Say About Investor Outlook

Bitcoin funding rates have remained low even when the price of the digital asset has rebounded. The trend for the previous week showed that investors remained extremely wary of the market, and there has not been a change for the new week either. This coincides with the general market sentiment falling back deep into the fear territory. This report takes a look at where the bitcoin funding rates are currently and what it says about the market.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Chiliz Price Skyrockets, Will This Bullish Run Continue?

Chiliz has burst through to the limelight by helping entertainment and sports firms with blockchain-backed tools to allow them to monetize their viewership. The subscription is the access link through which fans obtain voting rights and early tickets. Also, the direct access fans have to their desired soccer teams is a function of Chiliz blockchain technology and token.
Stocks

