Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
NEWSBTC
Will Ethereum Complete This Bearish Pattern And Plunge To $1,000?
Ethereum and the crypto market turned red as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at “more pain” for global markets in the coming months. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap returned to critical support zones and might be on the brink of further losses.
NEWSBTC
The Fight for Dominance: Will Ethereum be Beaten by Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Hex Coin?
For a very long time, Ethereum (ETH) has been the go-to Blockchain network for financial transactions and the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). No doubt, the popular Blockchain network has helped to grow and expand Blockchain technology. But it doesn’t come without its shortcomings. One of them being scalability, congestion, and high transaction fees. Ethereum (ETH) has a lot of users and this causes traffic on the network.
NEWSBTC
Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?
Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Support, What’s Next?
Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Is On The Rise But Have The Bulls Regained Momentum?
XRP Price has met with selling pressure again after it slipped from the $0.37 price mark. The altcoin has been consolidating over the past one week and over the last 24 hours, it lost 1.2% of its market value. In the last seven days, XRP price depreciated close to 8%.
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now
Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Thinking to Buy Bitcoin? New Cryptocurrency Battle Infinity Lists on PancakeSwap and is Better Alternative
Bitcoin may be the biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market cap, but are there better alternatives that can produce even bigger gains?. Some of the best ICOs have provided massive returns for investors, and IBAT is getting ready for its listing on PancakeSwap (its IDO). Is it a Good Time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Nears Historical Bottom Territory, What’s Next For BTC?
Bitcoin has closed about important resistance but continues to move sideways in the last 24 hours as the altcoins sector shows more strength. The first cryptocurrency by market cap might be forming a range between its yearly low at around $18,000 with a top near its previous highs. At the...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Movement Thwarted By Sellers, What’s Next On Chart?
Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement. If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall...
NEWSBTC
Stakenomics, Bitcoin, and STEPN: These 3 Will Give You Warmth During This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter is in full force and has taken its toll on the cryptocurrency market. The value of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other coins has plummeted, leaving investors anxious about where to go from here. However, there may be hope for a rebound as Stakenomics (STAK) looks to make its debut. STAK is a unique coin that uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to ensure secure and efficient transactions. With a sound underlying technology and an experienced team backing it up, STAK could be the answer investors want. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new coin!
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Will Powell’s Friday Speech Send Bitcoin Soaring? Daily TA August 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the the impact an upcoming speech from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell could have on Bitcoin price action. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 25, 2022. The US...
NEWSBTC
These Three Coins Will Make Your Crypto Winter Very Mild: Pugglit Inu, Ethereum, and Filecoin
Cryptocurrency markets, where investment trends are positive, continue to offer numerous opportunities that will bring profitability in the long run. Drawing attention to a very productive process, coin investors emphasize that the appreciation of altcoins will be high during this period. Along with altcoins, it can be seen that projects...
NEWSBTC
What The Negative Bitcoin Funding Rates Say About Investor Outlook
Bitcoin funding rates have remained low even when the price of the digital asset has rebounded. The trend for the previous week showed that investors remained extremely wary of the market, and there has not been a change for the new week either. This coincides with the general market sentiment falling back deep into the fear territory. This report takes a look at where the bitcoin funding rates are currently and what it says about the market.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Price Skyrockets, Will This Bullish Run Continue?
Chiliz has burst through to the limelight by helping entertainment and sports firms with blockchain-backed tools to allow them to monetize their viewership. The subscription is the access link through which fans obtain voting rights and early tickets. Also, the direct access fans have to their desired soccer teams is a function of Chiliz blockchain technology and token.
NEWSBTC
Two Altcoins that have Market Analysts Excited: VertoChain and Cardano
The cryptocurrency market has been in a volatile state for a while now. The bear market trend of 2022 does not seem to let up anytime soon as that may be a cause for alarm for many users, especially new users who may not have all the knowledge in the future.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovers But Here’s What Could Trigger Another Decline
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery wave above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $22,650 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. Bitcoin is slowly moving higher above the $21,400 and $21,500 levels. The price is now trading above the $21,400 level and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Could Avoid Another Drop if it Closes Above One Key Level
Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $22,500 resistance zone to avoid a fresh decline in the near term. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above the $21,500 and $21,600 levels. The price is now trading above the $21,500 level and...
Comments / 0