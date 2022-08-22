Read full article on original website
Winner of IAUW’s WIN BIG raffle announced Thursday
From left to right, Lake County International Co-Owner Tom Bloom, IAUW board members Katie Hahn and Mandi Stegenga, IAUW President Lori Gustaf, Nelson (seated), and Lake County International Co-Owner Jeff Bloom. The winner of Interlakes Area United Way’s annual WIN BIG raffle was announced on Thursday night at halftime of...
Robert Leighton, Jr.
Robert Wallace Leighton, Jr., 91, of Mitchell, formerly of Madison, passed away on August 22, 2022 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, September 24 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior.
Dell Rapids Spoils Madison’s Home Opener
The Dell Rapids Quarriers spoiled the Bulldogs season opener, with a 33-14 win over Madison on Friday Night. The Dell Rapids offense held the ball for over 30 minutes, while running for 229 total yards and. The Quarriers first scoring drive took 15 plays, and saw them convert on two third downs and a 4th down.
Donna Ratliff
Donna A. Ratliff, 50, of Salem passed away August 16, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Summer of Salem and brothers, Dennis Ratliff and Scott Vincent.
Man dies in Moody County crash
One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the...
New DSU Athletics Complex will have soy-based turf
Pictured L-to-R are Jason Frerichs, SD Soybean Research & Promotion Council; Terry Schultz, Mustang Seeds; Jerry Schmitz, Executive Director - SD Soybean Checkoff & SD Soybean Association; Jeff Bloom, Lake County International; DSU President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, DSU Athletic Director Jeff Dittman (Photo courtesy of DSU) As the Dakota...
Suspects sought in Volga ATM burglary
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an ATM burglary in Volga. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened shortly before 2:00 o’clock Tuesday morning. Sebring says the alarm went off at a bank in Volga. The suspects used a Ford F250 pickup,...
SBA awards grant to DSU to help SD entrepreneurs combat rise in cyberattacks and threats
Dakota State University in Madison is being awarded a grant to help emerging small businesses in the state develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. The U.S. Small Business Administration is awarding nearly three-million dollars in grants to help entrepreneurs in three states – South Dakota, Arkansas, and Maryland. In South Dakota, a nearly one-million dollar grant is being awarded to Dakota State to help deliver cybersecurity assistance to startup business owners as part of the SBA’s Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program.
Howard Edges Out Canistota in Tight Matchup
In a battle between two first place teams, the game came down to the wire with Howard edging out Canistota 21-20. The two teams set the run game up earlier, with both the Tigers and Hawks spending most of the first half on the ground, though the first two touchdowns in the game came through the air.
