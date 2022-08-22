Read full article on original website
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State students, coach see benefits in Title IX 50th anniversary block partyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving out free treats for 25th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calling all bundt cake lovers!. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way by giving out free cakes across North America. The first 250 guests to stop in at each bakery on September 1 will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt cake.
Gift of Music campaign donates used instruments to local students
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're looking to get rid of your old musical instruments we've got you covered. Columbus Music Commission Executive Director Bruce Garfield previews the Gift of Music Student Instrument Drive happening Saturday and Sunday. Here's how you can help:. Drop-off dates 2022: August 27th-September 4th.
Mom creates plant based cleaning products for home and clothes
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Columbus based mom, Carol Mehas, was always on the hunt for “a better way.” During the pandemic, she quickly discovered that popular green cleaning products had a dirty secret: they smelled great, but didn’t actually get the job done. Carol introduced her...
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
Rejuvenating your skin care routines as teens return to school
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As students return to school and waking up early, do not forget to take a moment to take care of your skin! Jaclyn Peresetsky Owner of Skin Perfect Spas joins Good Day Columbus with a few ways to keep your skin glowing all day long and prevent breakouts!
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park
WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
'It was so many emotions,' CCS parents describe a week of waiting for strike updates
"It was a pure relief," CCS Parent Shannon Wingard said. "I stayed up until they announced something because of the anxiety." Wingard is a mom to three kids, two of them will be going into fourth and first grade at Winterset Elementary. "They were angry that they couldn’t go to...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
Hasbro's PJ Masks shows us how to be heroes in our community
To be a hero in Columbus, watch PJ Masks on Disney Junior and Disney+ and adopt a local animal from Columbus Humane. You can get more information, go to ColumbusHumane.org or visit them at 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct. in Hilliard.
An inside look at the Columbus Zoo Animal Health Center
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is home to more than 10,000 animals and 800 species. In order to care for all those animals, it takes a strong and dedicated team. Veterinarians call the Animal Health Center the ‘heartbeat’ of the health of the animals....
Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
CCS chronic absenteeism hit 74% during year of remote learning, kids virtual during strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School graduates who already experienced nearly a full year of remote learning with the district say virtual classes are not the solution during a teachers' strike. Daizhon Cox graduated from South High School this year. He started Ohio State University this week as...
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
Despite a tentative deal, some CCS parents won't send kids to class until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Columbus City Schools parents say they will show their solidarity to district teachers until classes return in person next week. The Columbus Education Association will vote on a tentative agreement reached with the district Sunday to end their strike. "I let her know that...
