Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes giving out free treats for 25th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calling all bundt cake lovers!. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way by giving out free cakes across North America. The first 250 guests to stop in at each bakery on September 1 will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gift of Music campaign donates used instruments to local students

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're looking to get rid of your old musical instruments we've got you covered. Columbus Music Commission Executive Director Bruce Garfield previews the Gift of Music Student Instrument Drive happening Saturday and Sunday. Here's how you can help:. Drop-off dates 2022: August 27th-September 4th.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mom creates plant based cleaning products for home and clothes

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Columbus based mom, Carol Mehas, was always on the hunt for “a better way.” During the pandemic, she quickly discovered that popular green cleaning products had a dirty secret: they smelled great, but didn’t actually get the job done. Carol introduced her...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rejuvenating your skin care routines as teens return to school

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As students return to school and waking up early, do not forget to take a moment to take care of your skin! Jaclyn Peresetsky Owner of Skin Perfect Spas joins Good Day Columbus with a few ways to keep your skin glowing all day long and prevent breakouts!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park

WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

An inside look at the Columbus Zoo Animal Health Center

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is home to more than 10,000 animals and 800 species. In order to care for all those animals, it takes a strong and dedicated team. Veterinarians call the Animal Health Center the ‘heartbeat’ of the health of the animals....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
COLUMBUS, OH

