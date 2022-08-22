ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why congestion pricing reduces traffic better than new highway lanes

By Thor Benson
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPvj2_0hQXV2yb00 New York City is proposing congestion pricing for peak travel times through the borough of Manhattan. Deposit Photos

New York City has some of the most congested streets in the US , and a new plan hopes to address that problem. The city is working on implementing congestion pricing in Manhattan, which means drivers would be forced to pay a fee to drive through the business- and tourist-heavy borough between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. This policy could reduce vehicle traffic in Manhattan—and bring some climate benefits, too.

Drivers would have to pay up to $23 to drive through Manhattan in one of the proposals. That said, New Jersey and outer-borough residents would be able to subtract any tunnel tolls they paid during their commute from the fee. About half of New York’s carbon emissions currently come from transportation; fewer cars inching down the roads and more people using public transit could cause a steep reduction in the city’s air pollution .

Nicholas Klein, an assistant professor of city and regional planning at Cornell University, says that congestion pricing is indeed the best way to reduce congestion. “For many decades in the US, people foolishly tried to solve this problem adding more lanes,” he explains. “It does not work because of induced demand. Any time you add capacity, it causes people to change their behavior.”

When people see there are more lanes, Klein says, they tend to change their behavior. They might take a different route to their destination because they’re aware there are more lanes available, or change where and how they decide to travel. More generally, someone who hadn’t been planning on driving might decide to get behind the wheel instead of taking a bus or subway.

[Related on PopSci+: The future of open city streets could start with smarter traffic lights ]

A more straight-shot solution would be to take vehicles off the streets—and charging people to drive through dense, smoggy areas is one way to do that. “[Congestion pricing] has been implemented in other places. We know it’s been implemented Singapore since the 1970s, and in London, Stockholm, Milan, and elsewhere,” Klein says. “It’s not a new idea. It works. You’re basically just adding a price to discourage some travel.”

Klein says congestion pricing isn’t just good for combating greenhouse gas emissions , it’s also good for public health. Reducing the number of cars that spew noxious fumes in an area has been shown to improve air quality , and studies have found this can benefit a community’s respiratory heath . It’s also less expensive for a city to choose congestion pricing over highway expansions. From Klein’s perspective, adding new lanes is “wasteful from an economic perspective and foolish from a climate perspective.”

Some have argued the New York City fee would be harmful to working class drivers who can’t afford it, and still not deter wealthier drivers who may be willing to pay up. Klein says the important thing when considering a congestion pricing plan is to make sure working class people have other ways to get where they need to go. The New York City subway has the most stations of any underground transit system in the world, but service is limited in some of the outer boroughs. New bus and bike lanes could provide more options for residents and commuters.

“In London, they addressed this by ramping up bus service. They already had a good public transit system, and they made it better,” Klein says. “In some ways, it depends on what the alternatives are, and that’s very context-dependent.”

[Related: US pedestrian deaths are reaching a new high ]

Klein also thinks many working class people will be okay with the fee if they can afford it because they’ll be driving on less-congested streets, which saves on time and fuel . Congestion pricing could reduce the number of cars entering Manhattan by up to 20 percent, New York City officials have stated.

If the congestion pricing plan works well in New York, Klein expects the strategy to catch on in other parts of the US. Los Angeles has already launched a study to look into its benefits, and Chicago could expand the rideshare tax it passed in 2020 .

Comments / 6

Thomas Paine
5d ago

car driver subsidize public transportation. time to start charging the law breaking bike riders to register their vehicles

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Milan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
onthewater.com

Western Long Island & NYC Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

As signs of the Fall Run begin to trickle into my new home waters of Cape Cod, I am reminiscing on past years spent fishing around the west end of Long Island. Come late August and early September, the fishing out west on L.I. was, and still is vastly different than my occasional night outings on the North Fork. If you’re interested in fishing around the North or South Fork you’ll want to read the Eastern Long Island Fishing Report from OTW Contributor and drone pilot-extraordinaire, Tim Regan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View

When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Congestion Pricing#New York City Subway#Cornell University#Rou
MotorAuthority

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Debate continues on who should end up with Armory

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition holds a rally Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., at the Kingsbridge Armory on West Kingsbridge Road. Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Commercial Observer

Costco Sues Landlord After Broken Elevators Trapped Shoppers

Costco has sued the landlord of its East Harlem outpost for failing to repair four broken elevators, even after the fire department had to rescue two trapped shoppers. The retailer alleged that Blumenfeld Development Group didn’t fix the elevators in a parking garage connected to Costco’s 110,074-square-foot East River Plaza mall shop, despite Costco’s repeated complaints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
morristowngreen.com

Road Trip: The New York Air Show, Aug. 27-28

I got a chance to go behind the scenes at The New York Air Show’s media day Thursday. We saw the Thunderbirds and their support crew fly in, and had the chance to interview some of the pilots. Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler flies the specially painted F-16C of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining

The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fatal stabbing in Manhattan's Theater District

NEW YORK - An altercation between two men turned deadly overnight in Midtown Manhattan's Theater District. Witnesses told police that the fight might have started when the men bumped into each other. The confrontation escalated and one man stabbed the other in the face and groin, the NYPD said. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Serial killer emails about New York mall case

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Sunken yacht pulled out of the Hudson River

NEW YORK -- A yacht that caught fire and sank in the Hudson River over the weekend is back on land.A crew lifted the 48-foot boat from the water off West 72nd Street.READ MORE: Good Samaritan helps rescue boat passengers after fire breaks out on yacht on Hudson RiverSeven people were on board when flames broke out Saturday afternoon. A good Samaritan jumped in the water to rescue the passengers before an NYPD boat arrived and the yacht went under.The cause of the fire is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popular Science

Popular Science

49K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy