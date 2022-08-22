ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3Z8O_0hQXV15s00

Emrys is approximately 5 years-old, spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and waiting for you at Woods in Atascadero.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region.

They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 18-23

Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on...
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

