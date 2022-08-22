Read full article on original website
Greg Woodworth
5d ago
She needs 25years in a 6x8 condo at the slammer. She should also take out the Trash😠😮😡😬😤
WINKNEWS.com
Daniel Tisone changes to a guilty plea for Covid relief fraud
A convicted felon said he felt remorse after changing his plea to guilty for Covid relief fraud. Daniel Tisone, 34, is accused of getting money from the government illegally and then using it to buy a boat, two properties in Naples, and jewelry. With a stroke of the pen, Daniel...
WINKNEWS.com
Orangetree man faces 21 charges for vehicle burglary, credit card fraud
An Orangetree man in jail facing charges of credit card fraud was faced on Thursday with almost two dozen more felony charges related to fraud and theft. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, William Collins, 32, faces 21 fraud- and theft-related charges in connection with a vehicle burglary in May. Detectives say Collins broke into a vehicle in a Bonita Springs community early on May 13. Multiple credit cards belonging to the victim were stolen from inside the vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
David Erb changes to guilty plea, gets 12 years in prison 10 years probation
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after changing to a guilty plea in court on Monday. David Erb, 27, was charged with Homicide-Negligent Manslaughter (Aggravated of Child) and Aggravated Child Abuse. According to the 20th judicial circuit in and for Lee County, Florida, Erb was arrested for...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation
A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinous, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge denies change of venue request from accused officer's killer
Wisner Desmaret's trial will begin as scheduled in Lee County on Sept. 1. Desmaret is accused in the 2018 death of Fort Myers officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook
A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
2 men charged in murder-for-hire scheme: DOJ
Two men were charged in a murder for hire scheme that resulted in the death of a Fort Myers man, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Two suspects named in the murder of 23-year-old Keion Upshaw
United States Attorney named and indicted two suspects in the November 2019 drive-by shooting of Keion Upshaw
WINKNEWS.com
Leader of Fort Myers drug-trafficking ring indicted on murder-for-hire charges
A man who previously pled guilty to conspiracy as leader of a drug trafficking ring has been charged with murder-for-hire. Marvin Harris, Jr., 24, aka “Mesh,” was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire and interstate murder-for-hire. According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris Jr....
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte man found guilty of abusing girlfriend’s 6-month-old
A Port Charlotte man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby has been found guilty following a four-day trial. Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty of child abuse and aggravated child neglect on Thursday. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Brooks was babysitting the child on February 20,...
Man imprisoned for drug ring; arraigned for Keion Upshaw murder
Prosecutors say Marvin Harris Jr. continued to run a drug operation out of a Fort Myers neighborhood from jail, where he was held on contempt charges stemming from a murder-for-hire plot.
Community helps Fort Myers police arrest man charged with battery, robbery
The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who faces charges of felony battery and robbery after an incident on Aug. 6.
2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood
Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening.
WINKNEWS.com
Good Samaritan returns lost car keys, driver’s license and cash found at Lovers Key
Forget trying to find a needle in a haystack. Try finding a car key in the Gulf of Mexico. Peter and Michaele Cazares moved to Estero six years ago and promised themselves to go to the beach at least once a week. After a beach theft on vacation years back,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested as suspect in downtown Fort Myers battery, robbery
A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Sack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man found guilty of shooting a father to death in front of his kids
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of shooting his neighbor to death in front of his kids. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Jose Mike Espichan, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm after a three-day trial. On September 1, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School
A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
