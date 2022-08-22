A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Sack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.

