Greg Woodworth
5d ago

She needs 25years in a 6x8 condo at the slammer. She should also take out the Trash😠😮😡😬😤

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Daniel Tisone changes to a guilty plea for Covid relief fraud

A convicted felon said he felt remorse after changing his plea to guilty for Covid relief fraud. Daniel Tisone, 34, is accused of getting money from the government illegally and then using it to buy a boat, two properties in Naples, and jewelry. With a stroke of the pen, Daniel...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orangetree man faces 21 charges for vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

An Orangetree man in jail facing charges of credit card fraud was faced on Thursday with almost two dozen more felony charges related to fraud and theft. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, William Collins, 32, faces 21 fraud- and theft-related charges in connection with a vehicle burglary in May. Detectives say Collins broke into a vehicle in a Bonita Springs community early on May 13. Multiple credit cards belonging to the victim were stolen from inside the vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation

A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinous, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook

A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations

A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Leader of Fort Myers drug-trafficking ring indicted on murder-for-hire charges

A man who previously pled guilty to conspiracy as leader of a drug trafficking ring has been charged with murder-for-hire. Marvin Harris, Jr., 24, aka “Mesh,” was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire and interstate murder-for-hire. According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris Jr....
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte man found guilty of abusing girlfriend’s 6-month-old

A Port Charlotte man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby has been found guilty following a four-day trial. Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty of child abuse and aggravated child neglect on Thursday. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Brooks was babysitting the child on February 20,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested as suspect in downtown Fort Myers battery, robbery

A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Sack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.
WINKNEWS.com

Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School

A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
IMMOKALEE, FL

