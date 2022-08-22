Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Customer Appreciation BBQ Kicks Off 2022-2023 WHS Sports Season
The Worland, Ten Sleep Chamber of Commerce had its annual customer appreciation BBQ Thursday in front of the Washakie County Court House. Hundreds of Worland and Ten Sleep residents attended. The Chamber of Commerce served pulled pork BBQ sandwiches for the event. Each of the Worland High School Sports teams...
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
mybighornbasin.com
Worland: 22-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide
The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a murder-suicide last week after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in a tragic incident of domestic violence. In a press release, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of 22-year-old Carlene D. Brown on Tuesday, August 16. She was the victim of a murder-suicide believed to have occurred the night before.
