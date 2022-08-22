Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night And Day” As Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter”

Ryan Day’s been consistent in his stance on the Buckeye offense this offseason. Despite the unit’s presumed success in the season to come, it hasn’t proven anything yet. It sure feels like it has, though, given the key players returning and the up-and-coming talent that will have a chance to carry the mantle for a high-octane offense that led the nation in points and yards per game last season. With C.J. Stroud leading the way and the embarrassment of riches he has for a supporting cast, greatness is the standard by which the Buckeyes will be measured in 2022.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO