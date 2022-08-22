Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night And Day” As Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter”

Read full article on original website
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Eleven Warriors
Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for the Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day’s been consistent in his stance on the Buckeye offense this offseason. Despite the unit’s presumed success in the season to come, it hasn’t proven anything yet. It sure feels like it has, though, given the key players returning and the up-and-coming talent that will have a chance to carry the mantle for a high-octane offense that led the nation in points and yards per game last season. With C.J. Stroud leading the way and the embarrassment of riches he has for a supporting cast, greatness is the standard by which the Buckeyes will be measured in 2022.
Eleven Warriors
A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart
One week from today, we’ll get our first confirmed look at Ohio State’s starting lineup for the 2022 season when the Buckeyes take the field for their season opener against Notre Dame. Until then, based on everything we saw and heard from the Buckeyes this offseason, we can...
Eleven Warriors
Earning Scholarship Before 2021 Oregon Game Made Xavier Johnson “Hungrier” Than Ever to Impact Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day played coy when asked Monday who his 85th scholarship player is. Unless a walk-on was moved up to scholarship status, Ohio State would be one under the limit with the 2022 season approaching. But Day stood firm that the Buckeyes hadn’t made any arithmetic errors, asserting “No, we’re at 85.”
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
Eleven Warriors
College Football is Almost Back, and It Still Feels Like Christmas in August
I lived on campus at Ohio State for most of my time there. It's not like there weren't other options, but truth be told I really just wanted the convenience of being able to stumble to class in under ten minutes without having to give a whole lot of thought to basic things like transportation or hygiene.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Keon Keeley Taking Official Visit to Ohio State Sept. 3, Colin Hurley and Miles Lockhart to Attend Michigan Game
Ohio State is going to get its shot at landing five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. Per On3, Ohio State’s persistence with the 6-foot-6, 242-pound former Notre Dame commit has paid off as he will take an official visit to Ohio State for the season opener against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3.
Eleven Warriors
Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal
Ohio’s top-ranked running back for the class of 2024 could be climbing up the Buckeyes' priority target list. Four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall showed off his potential as an all-purpose back in Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening 49-31 victory against Massillon Friday, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Football Players Launch Columbus NIL Club, A Player-Led Fan Community
Ohio State fans now have another way to interact with Buckeye football players and support them financially. A group of Ohio State football players have announced the formation of the Columbus NIL Club, a player-led membership community that will allow fans who make a commitment of at least $5 per month to participate in digital events such as meet-and-greets, Q&As and interviews with the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Stadium’s Playing Surface is Now Safelite Field
Ohio Stadium will have an official field sponsor for the first time ever this season. While the name of Ohio Stadium itself remains unchanged, the playing surface inside the Shoe will now be known as Safelite Field. It will be the first time the playing surface at Ohio Stadium has...
Eleven Warriors
Watch Ohio State Wideouts, Brian Hartline, Parker Fleming and Bradley Robinson Discuss Lofty Expectations for 2022 Season
Being ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll, Ohio State players know all too well the massive expectations placed on the Buckeyes this season. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fully embracing those lofty goals and has declared this season national championship or bust for Ohio State. "Anything...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
Courthouse News Service
Unlawful college ‘room scan’
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
myfox28columbus.com
West Columbus barricade situation ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
