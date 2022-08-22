ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbauersville, PA

Trumbauersville-Based School Bus Company Is Donating a Vehicle to Students in Ukraine

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bM2cv_0hQXU3p700
The Trumbauersville bus com pay is donating a bus to students in Ukraine.Image via Nur B. Adams, Bucks County Courier Times

A bus manufacturer based in Trumbauersville is donated a vehicle to students in Ukraine who have had their educations uprooted by the recent conflict. Pryce Jamison wrote about the charitable act for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Levy School Bus Company is donated School Bus 737 to students in the Solomonova district in Ukraine. The district was one of many areas of the country devastated by the recent invasion by Russia. The donation is a combined effort by the company with Rep. Joe Ciresi of Limerick, Pennsylvania.

“I told him how we just got back from Ukraine and that we’re doing this show to raise money for this Ukrainian school district, and he said, ‘Here, let’s make a phone call,” said Jamie Orr, a professional car builder who helped with the donation of the bus. “Standing on the side of the road, he called Warren Levy and Warren immediately said, ‘Yeah, let’s talk about this, we can do something.'”

Making its way through nearby towns like Quakertown, bus drivers around the county signed the bus with messages of hope for the students and bus drivers who will benefit from the donation.

Read more about the journey this bus is taking at the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Long-Term Montco Detective Hunts Down Quiet Retirement

Retiring Det. Michael Altieri (in powder-blue shirt) with the Montgomery County Commissioners. Det. Michael Altieri has retired from public service in Montgomery County after 26 years of work in law enforcement. Dan Sokil ID’ed Altieri’s career accomplishments in the Main Line Media News. Altieri, a Norristown High School...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Residents Submit Bids For Painting As Part of Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugee Students

The art was sold in an effort to help refugee students from Ukraine.Image via Jeff Werner, Newtown, PA Patch. “Sunflowers for Ukraine,” an original art piece made by Council Rock students as a fundraiser for 25 refugee schoolchildren who are currently living and attending classes in the district, has found its new home in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the recent art sale for the for the Newtown, PAPatch.
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Trumbauersville, PA
City
Quakertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
Bucks County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Limerick, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Ukraine#Russia#Charity#Solomonova#Ukrainian
BUCKSCO.Today

Calif. Research Firm Calculates Montco ‘Stressflation’ Rate, Measuring COVID Angst Over Time

My Biosouce has calculated just how tough the pandemic was on Montgomery County psyches. My Biosource, a San Diego research firm, set out to measure how Americans have fared over the past 19 months dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and its resulting downsides. Using county-by-county data on physical and mental stress, the study resulted in a “stressflation” rating to illustrate the effects of a prolonged period of pandemic life.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Troublesome Intersections in Middletown To See $11.38 Million Project Fix Roads, Improve Local Traffic

The two intersections have become known for their high volumes of traffic.Image via Nur B. Adams, Bucks County Courier Times. Two traffic-prone intersections in Middletown have been approved for major reconstruction to make them more drivable. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming road fixes for the Bucks County Courier Times, with the article also appearing in The Intelligencer.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy