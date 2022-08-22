Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Happening Today – Attala County Library Hosts Family Movie Night
Family Movie Night is this Friday, August 26th @ 6 P.M. The Attala County Library will be showing a children’s movie and serving fresh, hot, buttered popcorn. Anyone interested in the movie title can call the library at 289-5141 for more information.
WAPT
More than 100 children, staff rescued from flooded day care
FLORENCE, Miss. — More than 100 children and staff members were rescued Wednesday from a flooded day care in Florence. Deputies and emergency responders carried the children from The Railroad Center to higher ground once floodwaters overtook the building. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
breezynews.com
Attala Reports Several Trees Down, Plus Shoplifting and More
4:55 a.m. – Attala Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were notified about a vehicle that hydroplaned on Hwy 35 South. 5:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a tree down on Golf Course Road at Parkway Drive. 7:06 a.m. – Attala Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and...
WAPT
Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
WAPT
Flooding forces Canton residents from homes
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
breezynews.com
Ole Miss to hold James Meredith desegregation 60th anniversary events
Ole Miss has a number of events planned to celebrate the anniversary of civil rights icon James Meredith enrolling in the school. The school will hold a week of activities honoring the Kosciusko native and the impact he had on desegregating the university. Activities will begin Sept. 12 with the...
WLBT
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80 in...
breezynews.com
First Responders in Leake Busy with Flood-Related Incidents All Morning
Leake County residents reported lots of flooding Wednesday morning as well as several fallen trees. First responders in the area were dispatched all over the county to assist with everything from wrecked vehicles and fallen trees to people trapped in their homes due to rising flood waters. Calls began coming in around 3:35 a.m. and didn’t slow down until about 9 a.m.
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners
Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
breezynews.com
Inmate Convicted in Leake County Captured After Escaping State Prison
A man serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County got a few hours of unauthorized freedom Thursday. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County but was captured about two miles away, hiding in a dumpster at the State Hospital at Whitfield. Huffman was scheduled to be released from prison in December.
breezynews.com
Tree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to Smythe St near Redwing Ave regarding a dog that had been on the property off and on all night. 12:04 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on the Natchez Trace near mile marker 157.
breezynews.com
Central Holmes Friday football game changes venue
The Central Holmes Trojans have announced a change of venue for the school’s Friday, Aug. 26 game against Brookhaven Academy. That game will now be played at MRA (Madison-Ridgeland Academy). School officials were forced to move the game due to heavy rain impacting the football field at the Central...
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WAPT
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
breezynews.com
Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake
DENNIS R SHARKEY, 58, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHESTER SHEPHEARD, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. STEPHEN C SKEEN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Use of Credit Card with Intent to Defraud,...
