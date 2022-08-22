Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Whippets Win First Game of Season
The Kosciusko Whippets opened their season with a game moved to Yazoo County as their home Landrum Field is still undergoing improvements. The Whippets drew first blood, scored again, and finished the first quarter up 14-0 over the Panthers, and 28-6 at the half. Continuing the same way, they won the first game of the season with a final score of 35-14.
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week Preview: Newton County heads to the Kingdom
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County heads to West Lauderdale to open the 2022 season and the game is WTOK’s first Game of the Week. Newton County and West Lauderdale do have a history of playing each other but both of these teams no each other well off the field. The schools are about 20 minutes apart so many of the players grew up with one another.
breezynews.com
Central Holmes Friday football game changes venue
The Central Holmes Trojans have announced a change of venue for the school’s Friday, Aug. 26 game against Brookhaven Academy. That game will now be played at MRA (Madison-Ridgeland Academy). School officials were forced to move the game due to heavy rain impacting the football field at the Central...
Thursday Night High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Ocean Springs starts slow but is able to beat Clinton 31-13.
breezynews.com
Servpro Coaches Show – August 25, 2022
Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the offseason and introduces his 2022 coaching staff. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101 Thursdays at 7:35...
Mississippi Farmers Market to host Back-to-School Bash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27. The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will include a school supply drive that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will offer breakfast taco cooking […]
breezynews.com
Ole Miss to hold James Meredith desegregation 60th anniversary events
Ole Miss has a number of events planned to celebrate the anniversary of civil rights icon James Meredith enrolling in the school. The school will hold a week of activities honoring the Kosciusko native and the impact he had on desegregating the university. Activities will begin Sept. 12 with the...
breezynews.com
VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Yazoo County
Live video coverage of Kosciusko Whippets football is brought to you by Boswell Media Sports. *If the video won’t play, click HERE to watch on YouTube. To watch on your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku Device:. -Download YouTube app. -In the YouTube search bar…type “Boswell Media.”...
Noxapater knocks off Nanih Waiya for the first time in a decade (photos)
NOXAPATER — The Noxapater Tigers started fast and finished strong in Thursday night's season opener, knocking off traditional Class 1A powerhouse Nanih Waiya 27-6 to pick up their first win over the Warriors in 10 years. Malek Tucker got the party started early with a five-yard touchdown catch ...
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Madison County Journal
Marshalls moving to Grandview in former Stein Mart building
MADISON – The Marshalls Department Store off of County Line Road is coming to Grandview Boulevard here soon. Construction and renovations for the new location on Grandview are underway in the old Stein Mart location in between Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Kerricook Construction, a company based...
visitridgeland.com
Bass Fishing in the Barnett Reservoir
“The Rez” is the result of impounding the Pearl River in 1965. The reservoir is a great place for anglers and boaters alike. Bass fishing is the name of the game here and if you’re visiting Ridgeland, we want to make sure you have the best time possible fishing The Rez.
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
Canton Public Schools to close due to flooding
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District will close on Wednesday, August 24 due to severe weather. Leaders with the district said schools and facilities will close at 11:00 a.m. due to flooding and impassable road conditions.
WAPT
School buses maneuver around flooding to pick up students
JACKSON, Miss. — Flooding and power outages led toschool closures on Wednesday. Jim Hill High School dismissed students early after streets around the school in Jackson were covered with floodwaters. "The buses can't get around the corner from Highway 80 because it's flooded so bad," said parent Antonio Singleton....
breezynews.com
McCool: A Community Coming Together
Most people in Attala County may think of McCool as a small community that is merely passed through on Hwy 12, but for a small group of women living in that community, McCool is so much more. Back in 2021 a group of ladies started sharing ideas on how to get the residents of McCool to come together and bring life back to their community. It started with picking a date and inviting food trucks. That was a great success, and so a committee was formed.
WAPT
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
Mississippi nursing home residents rescued from flood: ‘Straight-up local superhero-type stuff’
Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In statements posted to Twitter,...
