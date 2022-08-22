Mississippi officials investigate after man loses life after car, boat trailer goes down into river

(Tri-Community Fire Department Facebook page)

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are investigating after a man lost his life when his vehicle and a boat trailer went into the Pearl River Saturday morning.

The Tri-Community Fire Department reported the incident on Facebook.

At approximately 11:40 am on Aug. 20, fire officials was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp for a vehicle that had gone down into the river with the status of the driver unknown.

After fire units arrived on the scene with the help of several civilians and fire units with boats, fire units began searching the river banks for the victim while waiting for sonar equipment.

Once sonar equipment arrived and launched into the river, units quickly located the vehicle.

A dive team in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, TCFD, and Beal’s Collison was able to retrieve a pickup truck and boat trailer from the river.

When no one was found in the vehicle, Sonar teams searched the water near the riverbanks for the driver. While searching the water, fire units were able to locate a male victim believed to be the driver who was deceased.