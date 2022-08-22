STCU covering Spokane County Interstate fair admission for school employees

SPOKANE, Wash. – STCU wants to say thank you to all school employees by offering free admission to the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Anyone employed by a K-12 school or college, whether public or private, can enjoy free fair admission on September 18.

“Whether you’re a teacher, principal, crossing guard, coach, janitor, cafeteria worker, or hold another position, you’re the apple of our eye and we want to thank you!” STCU said.

All you have to do is bring your school ID or a paystub with you to the fair to redeem the offer.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair runs from September 8-19 and is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.