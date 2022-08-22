ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

STCU covering Spokane County Interstate fair admission for school employees

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnVat_0hQXTn6x00

SPOKANE, Wash. – STCU wants to say thank you to all school employees by offering free admission to the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Anyone employed by a K-12 school or college, whether public or private, can enjoy free fair admission on September 18.

“Whether you’re a teacher, principal, crossing guard, coach, janitor, cafeteria worker, or hold another position, you’re the apple of our eye and we want to thank you!” STCU said.

All you have to do is bring your school ID or a paystub with you to the fair to redeem the offer.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair runs from September 8-19 and is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Shinzasmom777
4d ago

Wow, School Employees make a lot of money, some teachers make 75,000.00 a year, and Principals make more the our Governor. AGAIN THEY GET FREE THINGS, EVEN SOME PRINCIPALS GET FREE GAS CARDS, AND CHARGE THEIR ELECTRIC CARS AT THE SCHOOLS, AT LEAST THE PRINCIPAL AT MADISON DOES.

Reply(3)
2
Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#Cafeteria#K12#Kxly#Rewritten
KHQ Right Now

Government Way reopens near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The fire...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy