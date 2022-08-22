ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Bicyclist in Immokalee dies after hit by a van while crossing SR 29

By Naples Daily News staff
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxeLh_0hQXTmEE00

Florida Highway Patrol is hoping to identify a bicyclist, killed attempting to cross State Road 29 in Immokalee on Sunday night.

Driver killed:Driver of van fatally injured in rollover crash off Immokalee Road Tuesday morning

Troopers said the unknown male attempted to cross the road from west to east, just south of Immokalee Road, when a 71-year-od Fort Myers man driving a van hit him.

The bicyclist landed near the sidewalk and died at the scene, troopers reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

School bus crash in Bonita Springs

A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened in Bonita Springs Friday afternoon. According to the Bonita Fire Department, the crash occurred on Downs Drive and Bonita Beach Road. There is one person hurt but it’s unknown if they were on the school bus or from the other vehicle.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man injured in early morning North Fort Myers shooting

A suspect is on the loose after an early morning shooting in North Fort Myers on Thursday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office did not say where in North Fort Myers the shooting took place.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Crash shuts down Buckingham Rd between Cemetery Rd and River Rd

A vehicle crash shut down Buckingham Road in all directions between Cemetery Road and River Road on Thursday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at around 7:15 a.m., the roadway will be closed for the next few hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations

A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man hospitalized after being bitten by alligator along I-75

A man was hospitalized after being bitten by an alligator in Collier County near I-75 on August 14. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were asked by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for help regarding a call about an alligator bite. Victorian Martin Domingo, 33,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
mynews13.com

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 21 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested as suspect in downtown Fort Myers battery, robbery

A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Sack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County

A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Powerful storm leaves flooded streets in Fort Myers on Wednesday

Flooded streets left Colonial Boulevard shut down in both directions from Fowler Street to Metro Parkway Wednesday afternoon. During and after a strong storm, it was difficult to see the curb because the water was so high. While the flooding had subsided by the later evening, the streets were still thoroughly soaked.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood

Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orangetree man faces 21 charges for vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

An Orangetree man in jail facing charges of credit card fraud was faced on Thursday with almost two dozen more felony charges related to fraud and theft. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, William Collins, 32, faces 21 fraud- and theft-related charges in connection with a vehicle burglary in May. Detectives say Collins broke into a vehicle in a Bonita Springs community early on May 13. Multiple credit cards belonging to the victim were stolen from inside the vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men suspected of burglary at Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita

Two men suspected of burglarizing the Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita Springs on Wednesday were caught on camera. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the pair was involved in a burglary at the Flamingo Island Flea Market, located at 11902 Bonita Beach Road SE. If you can identify these individuals, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old student arrested for mass shooting threat at middle school

A 12-year-old student tweeted out a threat to shoot up an Immokalee school and was arrested hours after he said, “I’m gonna shoot up my school.”. The minor’s Twitter had pictures of him and pictures of guns that he told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies he googled and posted. Deputies determined the threat wasn’t credible but that doesn’t mean they take it any less seriously.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New investigation report details what led to arrest in downtown Fort Myers shooting

A report on the Fort Myers Police Department’s investigation into a shooting in downtown Fort Myers on August 14 sheds light on how they identified their suspect. The report details 23-year-old Shanquisha Perry’s, the victim, account of events, what led up to the shooting, and how police identified Jasmine Battle, 29, as the suspect in the shooting.
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy