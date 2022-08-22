ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Tuscaloosa County's COVID cases up 9.8%; Alabama cases up 5.7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPcww_0hQXTbWF00

New coronavirus cases increased 5.7% in Alabama in the week ending Sunday as the state added 14,121 cases. The previous week had 13,354 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Alabama ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.2% from the week before, with 707,345 cases reported. With 1.47% of the country's population, Alabama had 2% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Tuscaloosa County reported 561 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 511 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 63,196 cases and 804 deaths.

Pickens County reported 71 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 51 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,723 cases and 106 deaths.

Fayette County reported 42 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 77 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,343 cases and 97 deaths.

Hale County reported 28 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 33 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,251 cases and 109 deaths.

Greene County reported nine cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,079 cases and 51 deaths.

Bibb County reported 96 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 74 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,166 cases and 105 deaths.

Lamar County reported 52 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 49 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,201 cases and 66 deaths.

Within Alabama, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Walker County with 587 cases per 100,000 per week; Colbert County with 539; and Pike County with 510. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson County, with 1,834 cases; Madison County, with 1,190 cases; and Mobile County, with 1,016. Weekly case counts rose in 38 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Morgan, Walker and Calhoun counties.

Coronavirus Watch:A push for more specific COVID antibody tests

Across Alabama, cases fell in 28 counties, with the best declines in Jefferson County, with 1,834 cases from 2,030 a week earlier; in Montgomery County, with 533 cases from 608; and in Escambia County, with 77 cases from 137.

In Alabama, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 52 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,463,933 people in Alabama have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,041 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 93,641,944 people have tested positive and 1,041,149 people have died.

Alabama's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 21. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,452
  • The week before that: 1,256
  • Four weeks ago: 1,286

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,647
  • The week before that: 69,679
  • Four weeks ago: 73,529

Hospitals in 14 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 19 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 20 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hale County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Hale County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Health
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Health And Human Services#Linus Covid#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
wbrc.com

West Alabama hospital looking for lots of healthcare workers

GREENE CO., Ala, (WBRC) - A west Alabama hospital is in dire need of healthcare workers. In fact, one hospital board member says it’s the worst shortage in the history of the Greene County Health System. Greene County hospital has more than 100 employees but needs at least 50...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hale County prepares for massive one-of-a-kind tornado exercise

HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Emergency Management Agency Officials in Hale County are putting the final touches on an exercise to simulate a major tornado and disaster in Hale County. People who live in Hale County know what the real thing is like, after a deadly storm passed through earlier...
HALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Coroner's office needs help locating the family of Robert Hodge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The family has been notified. The Jefferson County coroner needs the public's help locating the family of Robert Hodge, 48, of Birmingham. According to the police report, Hodge was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of his 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy