Wild's future between the pipes looks very bright

Jesper Wallstedt was outstanding at the world juniors ahead of his debut season with the Iowa Wild.

Marc-Andre Fleury is the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Minnesota Wild entering the 2022-23 season, but with retirement on the horizon the future between the pipes appears to be very bright in the State of Hockey.

Jesper Wallstedt, the 19-year-old Swedish goalie the Wild drafted in 20th overall in 2021, stopped 125 of 133 shots he faced in five games for the Swedish national team at the world junior championship in Albert, Canada.

21 of 23 shots against Germany

38 of 41 shots against USA

12 of 13 shots against Latvia

27 of 28 shots against Finland

27 of 28 shots against Czechia

Eight goals in five games translates to a 1.62 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. No goalie posted better numbers in both statistics and he was named the top goalie of the tournament.

What's more is that Minnesota hockey fans can take a little solace in that fact that Logan Cooley, who will play for the Gophers this upcoming season, assisted on two of Team USA's three goals against Wallstedt.

Tomas Monten on Jesper Wallstedt (MIN):

"He was the best goalie in the tournament. He's such a great leader, calm. We knew he would have it. We only gave up one goal 5-on-5 in the playoff round. If you could put a C on a goalie, he'd have it. Minnesota's got a lot to work with," said Tomas Monten, head coach of Sweden, according to FloHockey's Craig Peters .

Here's what The Athletic's Scott Wheeler wrote about Wallstedt :

"Though he's had some shaky moments in the tournament, Wallstedt is the most talented goalie in this tournament and very well could be the best NHL netminder to come out of this group. He's mature, poised and reliable. Sweden clearly plays with more confidence when he's in the net. He has a .922 save percentage through three starts and could be the difference if Sweden continues to struggle with goal scoring."

Wallstedt went 11-9-2 with a 1.98 GAA and .918 SV% and three shutouts in 22 games in Sweden's Elite League last season. He led the league in GAA and was fourth in SV%.

Wallstedt will suit up for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League this season, while 24-year-old Filip Gustavvson is expected to serve as Fleury's backup for the Wild this season.