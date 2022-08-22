Is Avery Frix a Fake? Perhaps. But Josh Brecheen? He is the real deal -- authentic and conservative

In the recent Second Congressional District runoff debate, state Representative Avery Frix waxed eloquent about his support for Donald Trump. He insisted that he has always backed the forty-fifth president. He even insisted he voted “Trump” every time that he could. The State of Oklahoma had a presidential primary on March 1, 2016. Frix did not vote in it, although he was a registered voter. Originally a Democrat, there is no record of Frix casting his ballot in the presidential primary of the year in which Trump won the presidency. Careful research documented that ... there is no documentation that Avery Frix cast any ballot in the 2016 Oklahoma presidential primary. Josh Brecheen, the conservative Republican candidate in that Second Congressional District race, compiled a methodical, consistent pro-liberty, pro-life, pro-Oklahoma voting record while serving as a member of the State Senate for eight years. Brecheen was a consistent conservative champion.The other night, Brecheen had some pointed fun with the issue of Frix's declarations of support for Trump. According to NonDoc.com's distillation of the debate, Brecheen observed:“It’s political theater. He’s been told to repeat the word ‘Trump.’ He’s gonna have to say the word ‘Trump’ 12 times during this discussion tonight to match the number of times he raised your taxes. He’s gonna have to say the word ‘President Trump’ three more times to match the number of years that he was a Democrat."(Link here) As The Oklahoma City Sentinel wrote in a recent editorial, Frix "claims to be a long-time true blue conservative – and a Donald Trump acolyte, to boot. Only trouble is, Gee Whiz – he was a Democrat who switched to the Republican Party just in time to run for the state House District seat he has held since 2016." What about Josh Brecheen?Well, again from the editorial: "He is what he says he is – a conservative multi-issue businessman and Republican who spent his time in the Legislature advancing pro-life causes, pro-parent policies in education, and common sense fiscal conservatism.""And, he’s a fan of the former president who is so popular in southeast Oklahoma." Eastern Oklahoma on My Mind. All the Time My earliest childhood memory is of my father’s return from service in the U.S. Navy.He and a buddy had hitchhiked, coming to get me, my mother Bonnie Faye and little sister Bonnie Kathleen.Mom had stayed for a time with her parents on the family farm near Valliant.I listened all night for the sound of a car. I raced to the upstairs window and looked out to see two men walking, siloutted against the car lights of the stranger who had given them a lift.I screamed, “Daddy’s home.” Then I raced down the stairs, and out into the night to leap into his arms. Daddy and Mom always told me the truth.And they took me and my sisters a few times to the Wright City Rodeo, and told stories about Stephensville, where Mom’s people had lived among the Choctaw.Today, in or near the towns not along U.S. Highway 70 in Choctaw Country, reside many of my dear relatives. My first academic article of any heft was a history of Fort Towson, where I spent considerable time doing research and studying the land. My kin “down home” (a phrase that still comes to mind) and all their neighbors deserve truth from elected representatives. I’m pulling for Brecheen. Conservative and Republican, and a man of truth – Right from the git-go.