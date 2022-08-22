ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

Burgaw man faces multiple sex-related charges following child pornography investigation

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myMfi_0hQXTH3p00

A Burgaw man was arrested Friday and faces several criminal sex-related charges.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 39, was arrested at home following an investigation, according to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives in the department's special victim's unit discovered Moore possessed hundreds of images related to child pornography and had been secretly recording female minors using his bathroom from 2018 to 2022, according to the release.

According to inmate records, Moore faces 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation, six counts of secret peeping and one count of second-degree sexual offense.

More charges are anticipated and Moore is currently held under a $325,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burgaw, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Burgaw, NC
County
Pender County, NC
Pender County, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News

Star News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy