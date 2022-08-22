Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers have sit down for Legislative Summit Near Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Business leaders from Omaha and Lincoln met today with Nebraska's congressional delegation at the annual Legislative Summit. The federal lawmakers briefed those who attended on federal issues that will impact the state. It was a morning filled with different topics and information. All...
Omaha Police launch new online system to report non-emergency incidents
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department has announced a new online reporting system to report various non-emergency incidents. The system will allow citizens a convenient and efficient way of reporting non-emergency crimes. According to OPD, non-emergency reports include:. Shoplifting. Animal bites. Fraud/ID theft. Graffiti. Harassments. Littering. Lost/missing...
Take a deep breath and count to ten. It's National Wellness Month!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — August is National Wellness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The meaning behind the month is to get people to focus on caring for themselves by managing stress and getting into better and healthier habits, said the website. Starting out with small steps can wind up leading...
Parent concerned over new archdiocese policy language
OMAHA—The Archdiocese of Omaha has a new set of policies that requires its 70 schools to conform to the Catholic teachings that biological sex and gender identity are the same. The rules, which Archbishop George Lucas signed off on, could result in students and teachers being dismissed from school...
Local UNO student shares thoughts on student debt forgiveness plan
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Students with federal college debt can breathe a sigh relief. With todays announcement from President Biden, student loan forgiveness has become a reality. A local graduate student says this decision was one of the main reason for the way he voted. “One of the reasons I...
Jack-knifed semi-truck causes traffic backup in Omaha Friday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you got stuck in traffic Friday morning along Interstate 80 near 108th Street, that was because a semi-truck jack-knifed. The image above was captured by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. It shows the traffic backup in the area. According to authorities, parts of the Interstate...
DCHD: High polio vaccination rate key to avoid outbreak after confirmed case in New York
(Omaha,Neb.) — The polio virus long thought to be dormant has returned in the United States. A case of polio was confirmed in New York. It’s the first case in the United States in nearly a decade. Polio is spread by air or direct contact. Symptoms can include...
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office warns about recent surge in scam calls
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has a warning for you: phone scammers are pretending to be employees of the Sheriff's Office. That warning came as an announcement on its Facebook page. Authorities say the Sheriff's Office has received multiple calls and reports about scammers. We're...
What is a PPP loan, and why are people talking about it?
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - What is a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan?. “Paycheck protection program was begun during the economic downturn of 2020," said Dr. Ernie Goss, economics professor at Creighton University. "It was designed to stimulate businesses or keep businesses open.”. PPP loans only covered business expenses; such as,...
WATCH: Thursday Night Lights: Gretna at Omaha Burke
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The end of August is almost here and that means the new high school football season is here as well. CW Omaha is kicking off the 12th season of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air with a matchup of two class A heavyweights as the Gretna Dragons visit the Omaha Burke Bulldogs Thursday night.
