Lake Charles, LA

Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after pedestrian struck and killed in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 5 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – An accident involving a pedestrian and pickup truck turned deadly over the weekend.

Jonathan P. Hatfield, 42, Lake Charles, was hit by a truck driven by Mark E. Brock, 61, of Sulphur, on Etienne Daigle Rd.

The accident took place around 1 a.m. when Hatfield “was walking in the middle of the northbound lane on Etienne Daigle Rd.,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake Charles man died later at a local hospital.

When questioning the driver of the truck, deputies “detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath and he confirmed to deputies he had been drinking,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Standard field sobriety testing was conducted on Brock and it allegedly did not go well.

The 61-year-old was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Brock is facing the charges list below:

  • DWI 1st
  • Vehicular Homicide

CPSO says, “several factors are believed to have contributed to the fatality including the area being dark with no street lights.”

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from the driver.

No bond has been set for Mark E. Brock.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

