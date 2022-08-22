ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Officials to conduct boat inspections over Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said officials will be conducting courtesy boat inspections to keep Upstate waterways safe over Labor Day weekend. The inspections will check for required safety equipment and property registration. DNR says people will not be ticketed during the inspections...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy