Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - So many people know the feeling of sliding on your first pair of glasses and finally being able to see a lot more clearly. A new law is designed to bring that special moment to more children across South Carolina. The legislation allows mobile optometry...
FOX Carolina
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
FOX Carolina
Officials to conduct boat inspections over Labor Day weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said officials will be conducting courtesy boat inspections to keep Upstate waterways safe over Labor Day weekend. The inspections will check for required safety equipment and property registration. DNR says people will not be ticketed during the inspections...
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Main Street Laurens USA hosts city leaders from across South Carolina
Help in a small package; Upstate teen starts non-profit creating hygiene kits for homeless. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc.
FOX Carolina
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
Comments / 0