Jack Britt volleyball’s Sydney Kendall-Eason wins 910Preps Athlete of the Week vote

Jack Britt' s Sydney Kendall-Eason is the first 910Preps Athlete of the Week in the 2022-23 high school sports season.

A senior volleyball player for the Buccaneers, Kendall-Eason had 32 assists and 20 kills in the first two matches of the year. Of the more than 6,400 responses recorded in 910Preps Athlete of the Week poll, Kendall-Eason picked up 4,294 votes to take top honors.

Here’s a look at the other finalists for the week of Aug. 15-20.

Kemarion Baldwin, St. Pauls

The senior running back put up staggering numbers to help the Bulldogs secure a 34-28 overtime win at Metrolina Christian Academy. Baldwin had 27 carries for 294 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

Kevin Lalin, Overhills

The senior running back had 223 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 36-22 win against South View. It was the Jaguars’ first win against the Tigers since 2017.

Trevon Wactor, Terry Sanford

Wactor dominated as a defensive end in the Bulldogs’ 28-12 win at Glenn. He logged 21 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Javon Webb, Gray’s Creek

Webb was sensational in the Bears’ 35-34 win at Hoke County. The junior running back had a career-high 235 yards on 29 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

Ava Sterling, Gray’s Creek

The sophomore volleyball player got off to a blistering start as the Bears won their first three matches. Sterling had 38 kills, 41 digs and eight aces.

