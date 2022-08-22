ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Jack Britt volleyball’s Sydney Kendall-Eason wins 910Preps Athlete of the Week vote

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 7 days ago

Jack Britt' s Sydney Kendall-Eason is the first 910Preps Athlete of the Week in the 2022-23 high school sports season.

A senior volleyball player for the Buccaneers, Kendall-Eason had 32 assists and 20 kills in the first two matches of the year. Of the more than 6,400 responses recorded in 910Preps Athlete of the Week poll, Kendall-Eason picked up 4,294 votes to take top honors.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

Here’s a look at the other finalists for the week of Aug. 15-20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icY5V_0hQXSDUi00

Kemarion Baldwin, St. Pauls

VOLLEYBALL STARS: 22 of Fayetteville’s top high school volleyball players to watch in 2022 season

WEEK 1 STANDOUTS: Fayetteville-area top performers in high school sports for Aug. 15-20

The senior running back put up staggering numbers to help the Bulldogs secure a 34-28 overtime win at Metrolina Christian Academy. Baldwin had 27 carries for 294 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

Kevin Lalin, Overhills

The senior running back had 223 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 36-22 win against South View. It was the Jaguars’ first win against the Tigers since 2017.

Trevon Wactor, Terry Sanford

Wactor dominated as a defensive end in the Bulldogs’ 28-12 win at Glenn. He logged 21 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Javon Webb, Gray’s Creek

Webb was sensational in the Bears’ 35-34 win at Hoke County. The junior running back had a career-high 235 yards on 29 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

Ava Sterling, Gray’s Creek

The sophomore volleyball player got off to a blistering start as the Bears won their first three matches. Sterling had 38 kills, 41 digs and eight aces.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Jack Britt volleyball’s Sydney Kendall-Eason wins 910Preps Athlete of the Week vote

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Bears#Standouts#Bulldogs#Tigers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy