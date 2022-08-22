Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
M.A.S.E teacher wins $5,000 towards more STEM opportunities for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering received $5,000 for it’s STEM program with the help of their science instructor Cameron Cooley. "We have programs at MASE that are pretty broad and expose students to science and engineering but this will allow students to get a deeper look at what's there. We're hoping we have more students organically motivated to follow STEM careers," Cooley said.
City won't get involved in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks Partnership, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday the City of Memphis would not intervene in the dispute between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. In a statement sent to ABC24, Mayor Strickland said, “Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and...
Opinion | In latest Memphis visit, Gov. Lee was heavy on platitudes and light on substance | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forgive me if I am not thrilled by a morning visit to Memphis Wednesday by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. By most accounts, the governor’s message to minority business leaders was warmly received by a polite audience. But the speech was heavy on platitudes and extremely light on substance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading is fundamental for these Memphis students, who got to go on a book shopping spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The students at Gestalt Community School's Power Center Academy Elementary got a fun day of shopping, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation. Seventy K through 5 students headed to Barnes & Noble Friday morning to pick out books for themselves and their...
MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Melissa Collins, an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, known for her engaging and innovative STEM initiatives, was named the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the Department of Education's annual Excellence in Education celebration. According to a release, Dr. Collins, a second-grade teacher at...
Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives teams up with City of Memphis to help former inmates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You have probably heard of the group, Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN). They are commonly known in the community for their “Stop the Killing” program. The initial purpose of FFUN was to help former inmates. And out of some of the darkest places, comes...
Frayser residents work together to build up their community during Volunteer Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday is Volunteer Day in Frayser!. It's for the community and by the community helping to build relations. Residents spent the day working to keep the community informed. Residents at the Connect Center want everyone to know it's all about connection and a love for community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Christian Brothers University nursing program heading into year two of success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nursing shortage brewed around the United States even before the COVID pandemic, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reporting just over a 5% enrollment increase in 2019. Looking back, that seemed good at the time, but with COVID-19, the increase just hasn’t been...
Senatobia Elementary teachers honored for commitment to the science of reading
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senatobia Elementary School in north Mississippi received a special honor Tuesday. The school was honored by the Mississippi Board of Education as an Emerging Science of Reading School. “In a nutshell, what it is, is they have changed their instructional practices to be in alignment with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
Shelby County housing market trends greatly improving as of late
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's promising signs the Memphis area housing crunch is easing up lately, compared to this spring and early summer. We've been telling you for months about strains in the market that kept homeownership out of reach for many and offered solutions. Now, with more homes available,...
Museum in Memphis collects historical music items
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has a number of hidden gems, and one of those places is Center for Southern Folklore, located on Main Street. Their mission is to celebrate the arts, music, and heritage of the South from the cultural crossroads of Memphis. The museum is a large archive...
'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
Inches Taco Shop in Memphis offers guests authentic Guanajuato food
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inches Taco Shop and Bar is a new Mexican styled restaurant that opened July 16th of this year in Harbor Town. Owners are Jose Ortega and Jeffrey Smith. Jose had the idea of opening the restaurant, and Jeffrey is in real estate, so they thought it would be a good partnership.
Orange Mound advocates celebrate recent successes, promise to keep up momentum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime Orange Mound advocates are celebrating a string of recent successes in the historic Memphis neighborhood, including new recreation, learning, and housing options. They also believe the work is just getting started. Among those advocates is 63-year-old Rev. Reginald Tucker, a lifelong Orange Mound resident who...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0