Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Change What the Fn Keys Do in Windows 10 and 11
The function keys at the top of your keyboard serve as a shortcut to control certain hardware features. For instance, if you want to turn on the backlit keyboard, they allow you to do so by pressing a key, saving you from having to do the same through Windows. By...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Default Download Location in Popular Browsers
Have you ever downloaded a file and had no idea where your computer stored it? Or did you have to endlessly scroll through your browser history, so you can re-download the file?. To prevent this from happening again, you should change your browser’s default download location. In this article, we’ll...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool When It's Stuck
The Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool is a useful program that checks your RAM for potential issues. It usually locates and fixes issues that can result in slower system performance, frequent freezes or hangs, and blue screens. The system will typically suggest automatically that you run the Memory Diagnostic Tool when...
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Overlapping Photo to Windows 11’s Desktop Wallpaper
The Windows 11 desktop wallpaper image can be anything you want. You can even set up desktop slideshows to flick through multiple pictures. Yet, Windows lacks a built-in feature for adding smaller images that overlap onto the desktop’s wallpaper. Many users would probably utilize such a feature to add...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Custom Gamerpic for Your Xbox Profile
With the ability to customize your Xbox's home and theme, why not go a step further and personalize your gamerpic as well?. If you have ever wondered how to set your very own custom gamerpic, or even how to change your gamerpic in general, we can help. Changing Your Xbox...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Started With Software-Defined Radio on Linux
Software-defined radio is a hobby enjoyed by millions worldwide. With it, you can receive radio signals on your Linux PC using only software and a cheap USB dongle. You will be able to listen to commercial radio stations, as well as frequencies that are outside the range of normal FM radios, and you even receive complex data such as pictures over the radio.
makeuseof.com
Notion vs. Taskade: Which Productivity App Is the Best?
Regardless of whether you work alone or as part of a team, keeping track of your projects is a good idea. Doing so will enable you to get a clearer picture of the tasks you need to complete each day, and it’ll also ensure that others don’t have to second-guess how far each has progressed.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Registry File in Windows, and How Do You Create and Use One?
When making changes to the Windows Registry, you can open the Registry Editor and edit the keys and values you need to adjust. But what if you need to make a lot of changes all at once? When this happens, entering them one by one can get tedious pretty quickly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Video Conferencing Programs for Windows 10
Video-conferencing services are fantastic for organizing and attending work-related meetings or gatherings. They're also great for communicating with family and friends in different locations worldwide, and they let you sign up as part of an online class. Whatever your reason for video conferencing, there are numerous applications out there suited...
makeuseof.com
How to Use JaxCore to Customize the Windows Start Menu
The default Windows Start menu is quite helpful, but what if you could make it more customizable and visually appealing? You can do so with the help of an open-source app called JaxCore. Using JaxCore, you can modify the appearance of the Windows Start menu with a single click. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a CRUD API With Golang's Gin and MongoDB
Golang is one of the top-paying, in-demand programming languages with many applications. When paired with frameworks like Gin, Revel, and gorilla/mux, you can easily create an API with Go. Learn how to create a CRUD API in Golang using the Gin HTTP framework. Initial Setup and Installation. Get started with...
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Administrative Interfaces to Manage Linux Servers
The biggest problem for Linux system and server administrators is troubleshooting the errors encountered. Fixing these issues, managing security problems, and analyzing the primary cause behind such issues from the command screen can sometimes pose serious challenges. Linux itself is a command-line universe. It is not easy to learn all...
makeuseof.com
Is It Okay to Disable the Windows Search Service? Should You?
The Windows Search Service is a very basic and very integral part of the Windows operating system. So why do some people want to disable it? And more importantly, what are the advantages of disabling Windows Search Service and is it safe to do so?. Let's have a look at...
makeuseof.com
What Does the "Windows Resource Protection Found Corrupt Files" Error Mean, and How Do You Fix It?
Windows comes with several built-in troubleshooting utilities that scan your system for potential issues, identify inconsistencies, and attempt to fix system-related problems without needing your input. And while most of these tools typically do their job well, there are times that they can act up. When a specific system tool...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "add-apt-repository: command not found" Error on Ubuntu
Installing software on Linux systems is usually easy—often requiring no more than a single terminal command. But when you try to add a new repository for the first time, you may encounter the error, "add-apt-repository: command not found". Here's what that means and what you can do about it.
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Options From the Windows "Ctrl + Alt + Del" Screen
When you press the Ctrl + Alt + Del keys, you’d usually see options such as Lock, Switch User, Sign Out, and Task Manager. But did you know you can add or remove some of these options?. In this article, we’ll show you the various ways to add or...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Your iPhone's Keyboard to Show Upper Case Letters
Apple offers various accessibility features currently unmatched by any other entity in the tech industry. From tools to aid in vision, hearing, and physical and motor efficiency, there are tons of features you didn't even know you needed. One such feature is the option to display upper case letters on...
makeuseof.com
How to Maximize the Charging Speed on Your Samsung Phone With Bixby Routines
Smartphones today are supporting increasingly fast charging speeds, but some brands prioritize it more than others. We've already seen more than 120W charging on some Android phones, yet Samsung only allows 45W on its S22 Ultra while the mid-range Galaxy A series is limited to 25W. Although that's not slow...
NFL・
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Zoom Effect in PowerPoint
PowerPoint offers many ways to make your presentations more interesting, and the zoom tool is one of the best, as it's attractive and practical. Let’s explore what this feature is and how to use its zoom effect in your PowerPoint projects to quickly jump between slides, draw attention to important sections, and more.
makeuseof.com
Back to School Sale: Get Lifetime Microsoft Windows 10 and Office Licenses Cheap
Getting a Windows or Office license directly from Microsoft can be super expensive. Obviously, this can be a deterrent for many people that need to use a computer and need the tools that Office provides but don't have the money or simply don't want to shell out so much cash.
Comments / 0