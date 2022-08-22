Read full article on original website
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement. Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the...
Belton Police warn community about phone scam
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
Phone scammer pretending to be Spartanburg County sheriff, deputies warn
SPARTANBURG S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam perpetrated by someone pretending to Sheriff Chuck Wright. Deputies said they received at least four reports on Thursday from people who received calls from someone claiming to be the sheriff, telling...
Officials to conduct boat inspections over Labor Day weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said officials will be conducting courtesy boat inspections to keep Upstate waterways safe over Labor Day weekend. The inspections will check for required safety equipment and property registration. DNR says people will not be ticketed during the inspections...
Man appears in court after making false bomb threat claims
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scammer
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about a phone scammer pretending to be from their department.
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - So many people know the feeling of sliding on your first pair of glasses and finally being able to see a lot more clearly. A new law is designed to bring that special moment to more children across South Carolina. The legislation allows mobile optometry...
Laurens Police Department building closing for 1 year due to construction
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced their building located at 250 W. Laurens Street is closing for about one year due to construction. The construction is scheduled to begin on September 1. During construction, all police business will be conducted at the Laurens Police administration building...
Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
More charges after overdose incident
The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Teen arrested after gun found at T.L. Hanna High School
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun was brought to an Anderson District 5 school on Friday. Deputies said the incident occurred at T.L. Hanna High School but no one was hurt. The gun was reportedly spotted between classes and two...
