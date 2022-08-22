GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO