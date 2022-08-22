ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Glenn Leroy Willison Jr.

Glenn Leroy Willison Jr., 69, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1953. A full obituary is not available at this time, and services are pending. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
‘Lost art’ deemed a building violation

August 27, 1987 — Stuart Johnston maintains he’s trying to preserve a lost art. The Page County Building Inspector claims he’s in violation of state and local building codes. Johnston brings the past to life by building original log houses in the Page Valley Estates area. Two...
