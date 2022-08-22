Read full article on original website
Glenn Leroy Willison Jr.
Glenn Leroy Willison Jr., 69, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1953. A full obituary is not available at this time, and services are pending. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
