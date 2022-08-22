Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO