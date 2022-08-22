ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

Ruth Elizabeth Monger

Ruth Elizabeth Monger, 100 years, 8 months, and 24 days, of Elkton, left her earthly home on August 24, 2022. She was bound for glory and gained her Heavenly wings. Mrs. Monger was born November 28, 1921, in the Mt. Pleasant area of Elkton. She was an avid gardener, loved...
Ted Wayne Spitler

Ted Wayne Spitler passed away on August 22, 2022 due to complications from multiple strokes at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlyn and Page Spitler, and his wife of 57 years, Eulayne Bradford Spitler. Ted was born in February of 1935 and grew...
‘Lost art’ deemed a building violation

August 27, 1987 — Stuart Johnston maintains he’s trying to preserve a lost art. The Page County Building Inspector claims he’s in violation of state and local building codes. Johnston brings the past to life by building original log houses in the Page Valley Estates area. Two...
