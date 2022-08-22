Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Ruth Elizabeth Monger
Ruth Elizabeth Monger, 100 years, 8 months, and 24 days, of Elkton, left her earthly home on August 24, 2022. She was bound for glory and gained her Heavenly wings. Mrs. Monger was born November 28, 1921, in the Mt. Pleasant area of Elkton. She was an avid gardener, loved...
pagevalleynews.com
Ted Wayne Spitler
Ted Wayne Spitler passed away on August 22, 2022 due to complications from multiple strokes at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlyn and Page Spitler, and his wife of 57 years, Eulayne Bradford Spitler. Ted was born in February of 1935 and grew...
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
pagevalleynews.com
‘Lost art’ deemed a building violation
August 27, 1987 — Stuart Johnston maintains he’s trying to preserve a lost art. The Page County Building Inspector claims he’s in violation of state and local building codes. Johnston brings the past to life by building original log houses in the Page Valley Estates area. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah earmarks $60,000 in ARPA funds to support food programs and local restaurants
SHENANDOAH, Aug. 23 — During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Shenandoah Council approved more than $60,000 in federal funding to support two local food programs for the elderly and needy in the community. The Council voted to appropriate $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for...
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah shooter denied bail a second time, living victim tells story of ‘out of the blue’ attack
LURAY, Aug. 24 — A Shenandoah man was denied bail a second time in a Page County court on Wednesday after being charged with the first degree murder of Jay Scott Campbell, and the aggravated malicious wounding of his son, Justice Campbell, last month. Scott Simandl, 47, was apprehended...
Comments / 0