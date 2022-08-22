ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday

By Isaac Cruz
 5 days ago

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders.

The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to go out and try to reclaim the Tony Popper memorial trophy. We won it last year, the mayor’s team won it last year, but we’ve got a lot of strong teams this year so we’re looking to have a lot of fun,” Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull said. The Rio Rancho marching band was also in attendance providing entertainment at the event.

