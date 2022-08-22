Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State men ranked 8th, women 10th in MIAA Cross Country poll
The MIAA has released its preseason Cross Country polls. The Emporia State men are ranked 8th and the women are ranked 10th. Missouri Southern is ranked number 1 in the men’s poll. Central Missouri and Nebraska Kearney are tied for the top spot in the women’s poll. The...
KVOE
Emporia High football ready for game week
The Emporia High football team is just six days away from kicking off its season. And the Spartans got better after their second week of practices by holding their second scrimmage Friday night. Coach Keaton Tuttle says it was another step in the right direction heading into game week. Senior...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball 0-2 on day 1 at Triton Classic
It was a rough day for the Emporia State volleyball team on the opening day of the Triton Classic in St. Louis Friday. The Lady Hornets were defeated by Missouri – St. Louis 3 sets to 1. (18-25, 26-24, 14-25, 13-25). Orianna Clements led Emporia State with 10 kills,...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball opens season at St. Louis
The Emporia State volleyball team also opens their season Friday. They will be playing in the University of Missouri Saint Louis Triton Classic. Coach Bing Xu says they will need to go in and work hard. Senior setter Riley Bernskoetter says they will need to play their best. The Lady...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball opens season at McPherson
The Emporia High volleyball team opens up its season with a tournament at McPherson Saturday. Senior Delaney Adams says the Spartans’ strength going into their first tournament is playing together. Coach Ping Wang says she wants the Spartans to go out and have fun. EHS will play McPherson, Newton,...
KVOE
Emporia ready for PDGA Professional World Championships
When an event with the magnitude of the 2022 PDGA Professional World Championships comes to Emporia, the community gets behind it. This will be the sixth time Emporia has hosted a PDGA Championship, with this being the second time Emporia has hosted the Pro Worlds. Dynamic Discs President and Tournament...
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Decision on formal charges connected to alleged battery likely coming next week
Decisions on formal charges connected to an alleged battery incident at Emporia High School will likely come next week. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman is awaiting reports and related information from Emporia Police after the alleged incident Monday, announced earlier in the week as an alleged misconduct case involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. The pink sheet as released daily to the media indicates an unspecified “personal weapon” was allegedly involved, which Police Capt. Ray Mattas says involves hands and feet as opposed to other listed weapons such as firearms, knives, blunt objects and the like.
KVOE
Imaginarium to bring more STEM options to Emporia community
There’s a new option for younger generations to learn in Emporia. Imaginiarium, located inside the Emporia Main Street incubator space at 729 Commerical is set to begin offering STEM classes next month. Potential students and parents had a chance to check out the space during an open house on Wednesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
CareArc, USD 253 preparing for school immunization clinic
The start of the fall school semester for kids up to senior year in high school is typically a time for immunizations, and this year is no different. USD 253 Emporia and other area school districts have posted a guidance flyer detailing both the needed vaccines and their dosage requirements for early childhood students ages 4 and below and students in grades K-6, grade 7, grades 8-10 and grades 11-12. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Friday, CareArc CEO Renee Hively said these immunizations are getting re-emphasized as attention shifts — to a degree — away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
KVOE
Funeral services Saturday in Wisconsin for Richard James, 78
Funeral services are coming in Wisconsin for the son of former USD 253 Emporia superintendent Carl James. Dr. Richard James passed away Aug. 18 at age 78. A native of Eureka, James was a veteran, enlisting in the Air Force in 1966 and serving time in Vietnam, Korea and Japan before completing his bachelor’s degree and starting his education career at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. James was also a professor at Wisconsin-Whitewater.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 08-25-22
Newsmaker: Justin Garr updates renovations to the former 1900 Theater in Strong City. Chief of Interpretation Heather Brown previews the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve’s annual quilt show. ESU Buzz. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha and Officer JT Klaurens are in studio for this months J&J...
KVOE
Two wrecks, three pickups, one person to Newman Regional Health after incident near Olpe
One person received hospital treatment after two crashes involving three pickup trucks in southern Lyon County late Friday night. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99, about two miles south of Olpe, with the first crash developing shortly before 11:30 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was northbound when his truck went off the highway into the west ditch. It then came back onto the highway and overturned in the middle of the road. Ronald Williamson, age 60 of Hartford, stopped and parked his pickup to render aid — but while both Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside their trucks, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison hit Fankhauser’s truck, which in turn hit Williamson’s truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
City of Emporia enters into agreement with Lot and Ilk to design new city logo; Design set to be presented in late September
A new logo design for the city of Emporia is now in the works according to an announcement Wednesday. Emporia City Communications Manager Christine Johnson in an email Wednesday stated the city has signed a contract with Lot and Ilk to produce a logo to be presented during a meeting in September. The announcement follows the city commission’s recent meeting last week where commissioners chose to purchase two crowdsourced logos for $600 and submit those to Lot and Ilk for additional refinement.
KVOE
Moderate, severe drought remains in place for most of KVOE territory
Shortly after the US Drought Monitor released its weekly map last Thursday, residents receiving the KVOE on-air signal got anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rainfall. This week’s Drought Monitor map barely moved. In fact, the only move of note was to remove the abnormally dry conditions from most of Wabaunsee County.
KVOE
Vamos a Pescar’s sixth annual celebration coming Saturday
Area residents are invited — and encouraged — to attend an event designed to get people outdoors. The sixth annual Vamos a Pescar celebration is coming Saturday to Emporia State’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center for the second straight year. There will be activities inside the building and outside at King Lake. Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow leader Sally Sanchez says a fun day is coming for everybody who shows up.
KVOE
Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1
Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
KVOE
Evergy planning power outage for portions of Greenwood County beginning Thursday evening
A scheduled power outage is coming to portions of Greenwood County Thursday evening. According to a post on the City of Hamilton’s Facebook page Thursday, Evergy will be shutting off power to the city beginning shortly after 10 pm. Evergy District Services Manager Rolland Trahoon II says the outage will also affect the cities of Virgil and Quincy.
KVOE
Mowing mishap at Waters Hardware sends one to Newman Friday
A mowing accident sent one man to Newman Regional Health with what are being called non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Fire were called to Water’s Hardware at 2727 Us Highway 50 in western Emporia around 1:35 pm for what was initially reported as an attempted burglary. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews found a man whose leg was pinned between a wall and lawn mower in a drainage ditch between the Waters and Arby’s parking lots.
KVOE
Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County
COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
KVOE
Saturation Saturday underway as partnership between Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, MADD
Lyon County deputies are now participating in two special traffic enforcement campaigns — at least for Saturday. KVOE News has already highlighted the Sheriff’s Office involvement in the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign underway through the Labor Day weekend. Deputy Jody Meyers says the Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the fourth annual Saturation Saturday effort.
Comments / 0