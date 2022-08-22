One person received hospital treatment after two crashes involving three pickup trucks in southern Lyon County late Friday night. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99, about two miles south of Olpe, with the first crash developing shortly before 11:30 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was northbound when his truck went off the highway into the west ditch. It then came back onto the highway and overturned in the middle of the road. Ronald Williamson, age 60 of Hartford, stopped and parked his pickup to render aid — but while both Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside their trucks, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison hit Fankhauser’s truck, which in turn hit Williamson’s truck.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO