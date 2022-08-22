Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide reopens, did tweaks to slow it down make it any safer?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The speed issues of the Giant Slide on Bell Isle have, reportedly, been resolved. But for some of the veterans of the slide who remember riding it years ago, was it always this fast?. A week ago, Belle Isle's Giant Slide opened. Then immediately closed. Then...
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle giant slide reopens this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Belle Isle's Giant Slide officially reopens Friday after an extended hiatus while officials made the ride safer. What's become the defining addition to the Southeast Michigan lexicon and a culturally significant moment for end-of-summer fun, the giant slide was closed over concerns of its speed. Videos of riders taking a bouncing journey down have dominated conversation all week.
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
Watch: Wild Video Shows Riders of Detroit's Giant Slide Go Airborne; Officials Say They're Riding it Wrong
Video of guests bouncing around while speeding down a massive, outdoor slide in Michigan is making the rounds on social media. One particular clip shows a rider flying through the air and then flopping back down several times over each bump. But according to officials, riders have been going down...
Detroit News
Belle Isle's giant slide has catapulted into a viral, national topic. See the highlights
Detroit — As the historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle is making its way across the globe online, locals love seeing the city marker at the center of jokes, memes and videos that are destined to go viral. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide...
michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Rapper Disses A Ridiculous Detroit Amusement Slide That's Causing Wipeouts
Belle Isle Park's giant slide reopened after a pandemic shutdown and quickly gained fame for some seriously risky thrills.
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit's Beloved Cass Cafe Will Reopen Just for Weekend of Dally in the Alley
The Cass Cafe in Midtown Detroit, which closed in July after about 29 years, will reopen just for the weekend of the 45th Annual Dally in the Alley next month. Dally in the Alley is actually just on Saturday, Sept. 10. The restaurant will be open on both Saturday and Sunday.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know
Let BLAC introduce you to some busiest stylists in Detroit who are turning the city into a fashion capitol. The post Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Man Sets Fire to Detroit Gas Station After Disagreement With Employee
An angry customer set fire to a gas station convenience store in the Detroit area and the whole thing was caught on camera. The disagreement with the employee occurred because the man didn't like the smell of a cigar that he had purchased from the store. Irate Customer Sets Fire...
fox2detroit.com
Where are the workers and are Detroiters being left behind in its own comeback?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than a year into the ‘great resignation’ and many companies are offering incentives and more money in hopes of keeping their employees. But that doesn't always work. So where have they gone?. Brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic when many workers started...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police getting double over time, adding 300 officers to streets for end of summer
Police will get double overtime as they work the streets during the end of summer in Detroit, which typically comes with events, parties, and other gatherings that draw large crowds. Police want to ensure those events remain safe.
