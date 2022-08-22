Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Logistics Business to Create Hundreds of Jobs at New Boone County Headquarters
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics will invest nearly $4 million. (Florence, Ky.) – A woman-owned Kentucky business is expanding into Boone County. On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P) will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters facility in Florence. Company leaders plan to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana Business Donates Navy Beans for Upcoming Festival in Rising Sun
The annual fall festival takes place September 16-17. L-R: Mike Northcutt, City of Rising Sun, Project Manager & Navy Bean Fall Festival Co-Coordinator;. Kendal Miller, Ohio County Tourism, Executive Director; Jim McDaniel, Ohio County Tourism, Board President; Debbie Thomason, Director of the Education Center of Rising Sun; and Jane Angst, Ohio County Community Foundation, Executive Director are shown with the Navy Beans provided by N.K. Hurst Company of Zionsville, IN. Photo provided.
eaglecountryonline.com
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
eaglecountryonline.com
Party at Trav's Moving It's "Horror Hike" to West Harrison
The attraction will now be on the same site as the Horror House. (Greendale, Ind.) - Party at Trav's has announced the relocation of its Horror Hike. For the past 10 years, the annual Halloween attraction has been located in Greendale. However, a move to West Harrison will bring the Horror Hike to the same location Horror House, Party at Trav's indoor haunted house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
Drainage Repairs to Restrict Traffic on U.S. 50 in Aurora
Work is scheduled to start the middle of next week. (Aurora, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor GeoStabilization International plans to begin work as early as Wednesday, August 31, to complete a drainage repair project on U.S. 50 in Aurora. Work will take place north of S.R. 148, near the Sunoco gas station.
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - August 25, 2022
Thursday was a good day for EC, L'Burg and Milan athletics. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Colton West, Brennan Lewis, Matthew Hornbach, Chase Metz (EC): goal each. Dana Lewis (SD): goal. GIRLS SOCCER. East Central 10, South Dearborn 0. Batesville 10, Greensburg 0. Oldenburg Academy...
eaglecountryonline.com
Milan, South Ripley, Switzerland Co. Stars Highlight First ORVC Report of Fall Season
(Vevay, Ind.) - The fall sports season is here and student-athletes in the Ohio River Valley Conference are already showing out. The ORVC Report for August 8-20 was released on Wednesday. Switzerland County junior Halle Archer is the ORVC Girls Soccer Player of the Week. The Lady Pacers star scored...
Comments / 0