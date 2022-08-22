ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

Indiana Business Donates Navy Beans for Upcoming Festival in Rising Sun

The annual fall festival takes place September 16-17. L-R: Mike Northcutt, City of Rising Sun, Project Manager & Navy Bean Fall Festival Co-Coordinator;. Kendal Miller, Ohio County Tourism, Executive Director; Jim McDaniel, Ohio County Tourism, Board President; Debbie Thomason, Director of the Education Center of Rising Sun; and Jane Angst, Ohio County Community Foundation, Executive Director are shown with the Navy Beans provided by N.K. Hurst Company of Zionsville, IN. Photo provided.
RISING SUN, IN
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora

Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
AURORA, IN
Party at Trav's Moving It's "Horror Hike" to West Harrison

The attraction will now be on the same site as the Horror House. (Greendale, Ind.) - Party at Trav's has announced the relocation of its Horror Hike. For the past 10 years, the annual Halloween attraction has been located in Greendale. However, a move to West Harrison will bring the Horror Hike to the same location Horror House, Party at Trav's indoor haunted house.
WEST HARRISON, IN
Drainage Repairs to Restrict Traffic on U.S. 50 in Aurora

Work is scheduled to start the middle of next week. (Aurora, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor GeoStabilization International plans to begin work as early as Wednesday, August 31, to complete a drainage repair project on U.S. 50 in Aurora. Work will take place north of S.R. 148, near the Sunoco gas station.
AURORA, IN
Local Sports Report - August 25, 2022

Thursday was a good day for EC, L'Burg and Milan athletics. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Colton West, Brennan Lewis, Matthew Hornbach, Chase Metz (EC): goal each. Dana Lewis (SD): goal. GIRLS SOCCER. East Central 10, South Dearborn 0. Batesville 10, Greensburg 0. Oldenburg Academy...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

