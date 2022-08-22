The attraction will now be on the same site as the Horror House. (Greendale, Ind.) - Party at Trav's has announced the relocation of its Horror Hike. For the past 10 years, the annual Halloween attraction has been located in Greendale. However, a move to West Harrison will bring the Horror Hike to the same location Horror House, Party at Trav's indoor haunted house.

WEST HARRISON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO