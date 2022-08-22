Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
wfirnews.com
Mayor Lea addresses Roanoke’s gun violence in speech
Mayor Sherman Lea’s State of the City address highlighted gun violence as one of the most serious problems facing the Valley. He says that it isn’t solely a law enforcement issue. WFIR’s Emma Thomas, with more:
wfirnews.com
Mayor Lea addresses homelessness in State of the City speech
In his State of the City address, Mayor Sherman Lea spoke on Roanoke’s homelessness problem and the steps the city has taken to address it. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
wfirnews.com
Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities
From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Fire in NW Roanoke causes extensive damage
On Tuesday, August 23, at 2:39 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Wells Ave NW. Arriving units found smoke showing from the eves of a residential structure and flames in a second-floor window. The primary fire was quickly extinguished. Crews then spent an extended amount of time on scene extinguishing hot spots, where the fire had extended into the walls of the structure. No injuries were reported. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The total damages to the structure and contents is estimated to be $80,000.
wfirnews.com
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park this weekend
As a prelude to its upcoming concert season, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Elmwood park this weekend for its annual free event. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
Comments / 0