Roanoke, VA

wfirnews.com

Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities

From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire in NW Roanoke causes extensive damage

On Tuesday, August 23, at 2:39 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Wells Ave NW. Arriving units found smoke showing from the eves of a residential structure and flames in a second-floor window. The primary fire was quickly extinguished. Crews then spent an extended amount of time on scene extinguishing hot spots, where the fire had extended into the walls of the structure. No injuries were reported. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The total damages to the structure and contents is estimated to be $80,000.
ROANOKE, VA

