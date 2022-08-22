ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Labor attorney discusses how Walgreens victim was failed by system meant to protect her

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs labor attorney says the teen victim killed inside a Walgreens in June, did everything she was supposed to do when she previously reported her coworker to management for harassment. "Riley did everything right, and the company did not,” said Ian Kalmanowitz, an attorney with Cornish & Dell'Olio. The post Labor attorney discusses how Walgreens victim was failed by system meant to protect her appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

