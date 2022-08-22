Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams targeted by recall
Colorado Springs city councilman Wayne Williams is facing a recall effort over allegations that he is too cozy with developers. Williams, a Republican who served as Secretary of State from 2014 to 2018, is currently running for mayor. John Pitchford, the former Treasurer for the El Paso County Republican Party,...
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
cpr.org
One southern Colorado city will pay $65,000 for locking a man out of the ‘virtual town square’
A Colorado Springs resident has settled a lawsuit against the city of Woodland Park and its former police chief for $65,000 after he was blocked from the police department’s Facebook page. It’s one of the largest settlements in a case where a public official blocked someone on Facebook, according...
Pueblo Police share safety measures for the Colorado State Fair
This year's Colorado State Fair brings crowds from all over and that means making safety a priority.
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
KKTV
Major Colorado Springs intersection reopened following hit-and-run crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a major Colorado Springs intersection was closed for the early Thursday morning commute due to a crash. Colorado Springs police told 11 News two cars were involved in a T-bone collision on Powers and Barnes around 4 a.m. One northbound lane of Powers...
KKTV
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department held a news conference to provide an update on a joint investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, and 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office into gang activity in the city. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this...
Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
KKTV
Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
Labor attorney discusses how Walgreens victim was failed by system meant to protect her
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs labor attorney says the teen victim killed inside a Walgreens in June, did everything she was supposed to do when she previously reported her coworker to management for harassment. "Riley did everything right, and the company did not,” said Ian Kalmanowitz, an attorney with Cornish & Dell'Olio. The post Labor attorney discusses how Walgreens victim was failed by system meant to protect her appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Pueblo Police, FBI, and U.S. Attorney’s Office discuss ‘major criminal investigation’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department will join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to present information regarding the conclusion of a major criminal investigation. Also in attendance are the U.S. Attorney's Office and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 13 Investigates will be at the press...
Massive 5 year investigation into violent Pueblo gang leads to numerous convictions
PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — At a press conference on Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced the results of Operation Call Your Bluff – a massive five year interagency investigation into violent gang activity in Pueblo that lead to the arrests of more than 12 people. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado […]
cpr.org
Colorado State Fair marks 150 years in Pueblo: The past, present and future of the fair
Cattle, carnivals and corndogs, that's what state fairs are made of. The 150th Colorado State Fair opens Friday, August 26 in Pueblo. It’s a chance to milk a cow, scream and spin around on a neon lit ride and eat decadent snacks like deep fried candy bars. There are concerts, parades, wacky attractions – all the things you expect at a state fair.
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
