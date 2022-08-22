South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the South Carolina athletics department Monday morning.

Per the statement, Kingston tested positive Sunday and is asymptomatic. New associate coach Monte Lee was scheduled to meet with media at an in-person news conference Monday, which the department decided to hold on Zoom "out of an abundance of caution."

Lee's hire was announced Aug. 18, and he will serve as both an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Gamecocks. Lee previously served as an assistant coach at South Carolina under former coach Ray Tanner from 2003-08. Lee was the head coach at Clemson for seven seasons (2016-22).

Lee replaces former assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet, who the athletics department said stepped away from the program due to personal and family reasons after a single season.

Kingston has coached the Gamecocks' baseball team since 2017 and led the team to the NCAA Regional and a 34-23 record in 2022. He has never had a losing season at South Carolina.

