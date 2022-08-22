ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Meme stock mayhem: AMC plunges on Regal Cinema bankruptcy fears, $APE debut

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CGIY_0hQXPs8W00

You’ve got to give meme stock traders credit for one thing, at least. They certainly keep the markets interesting.

Shares of AMC plunged in early trading Monday, falling 33% to $12.15 as of 10:00 a.m. ET. The fall came after competitor Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, said it was considering filing for bankruptcy. While AMC said it has high liquidity and is confident about the future, investors were less certain.

Monday also marks the trading debut of AMC’s preferred equity units, which are trading under APE. Those meme-friendly shares, which began trading less than 10 minutes after market open, quickly gained 33%, before settling down to a 25% gain at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The yo-yoing AMC stocks come after the company’s shares fell 26% last week. The stock is now 75% off of its 52-week high.

AMC CEO Adam Aron, on Sunday, warned traders of today’s volatility.

“Remember, with the APE seeing its first trade on the NYSE at some time tomorrow morning, the value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units. An AMC share plus a new APE unit added together — compared to just an AMC share previously,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond managed to gain a little ground , jumping 2% following Friday’s drop of more than 40%. That followed news that GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen had liquidated his shares of the home good retailer. Shares were down another 6% on Monday in early trading.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Amc#Regal Cinemas#Stock#Bankruptcies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cineworld#Ape
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What $10,000 in student loan forgiveness means for your tax bill

Federal student loan forgiveness is income tax-free through the end of 2025 under a provision in the COVID-19 relief package. The good news for borrowers? An estimated 43 million Americans with student loan debt will have $10,000 wiped away from their balances. The even better news? The debt relief is...
EDUCATION
Fortune

Fortune

200K+
Followers
8K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy