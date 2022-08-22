MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College's current opening includes duties at the campus welcome desk. Image via iStock.

Montgomery County Community College seeks Student Services Assistant for its Blue Bell campus. position. The hiree will provide support to both new and returning college students as part of the school’s mission of access, retention, and completion.

He or she will have responsibility for ensuring a high level of customer service by:

Overseeing the Student Services Resource Lab

Working at the Student Services Welcome Desk

Supporting the Enrollment Services Assistants

Providing support to students in the testing center by proctoring placement and course testing. This support includes in-person and back-office duties along the touchpoints that include use of:

Personal communication



Phone



Email



Text



Online communication



Fax

Guiding students as they navigate state and federal aid systems, as well as college technology that includes Starfish, Blackboard, and other self-service systems to support student success

This position has collegewide responsibilities and includes both day, evening, and Saturday hours.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Student Services

Education Savings Accounts/SSRC

The role provides financial aid assistance covering:

How to apply

Status of financial aid including loans, refunds, scholarships, and grants

Processing of completed documents to include inclusiveness of information and accuracy of content. Problem solving to identify and resolve inquiries.

Enrollment services:

Add, drop, audit, withdrawal requests



Provision of information related to courses and college policies



Transcript requests



Completion of enrollment forms, including name, address, and residency changes



Issuance of student IDs and parking permits



Completion and maintenance of spreadsheet tracking of processes



Process of enrollment services data and forms

Cashier functions associated with:

Tuition payments



Transcript requests



Deferred payment plans



Account receivable obligations



Miscellaneous checks



Resolution of student accounts receivable issues



Process of cashier transactions such as reconciling, check imaging, deposits and daily verification of credit transfers

Related processing and other duties to assist Enrollment Services, including the welcome desk, switchboard, and student outreaches.

Student Services Welcome Desk

The role also provides student services and welcome desk assistance:

Welcome and check in new, returning and prospective students. Maintain the Student Success Center NSE, drop-in advising, advising appointment records. Help students utilize the Student Services Resource Center as needed. Process change of majors.

Provide operational support to Student Success Center staff, including advisors, ESAs, FA staff, and other support services staff. Organize and assist student workers and new employees with the front desk procedures. Assist with registration events. Maintain office supplies and submit requests for additional supplies as needed. Send, receive, and distribute mail, emails, and telephone calls and monitor the Student Success Center email and voicemail.

Maintain an awareness of schedules for Student Success Center employees. Monitor advising appointments and assist with rescheduling as needed. Provide basic answers to Student Services questions to incoming calls via Openscape phone software and direct calls to appropriate departments.

Use of imaging system to link relevant documents to electronic student record.

Maintain procedural documentation, materials and system access to effectively and accurately respond to inquiries.

Identify need for and schedule appointments with advisors and financial aid staff to provide service to students.

Test Proctoring

Responsibilities include test proctoring:

Greet and assist testers

Answer test-related questions and schedule appointments

Set-up and proctor tests

Process paperwork for testers

Participate in staff training sessions

Knowledge and Skills

Appropriate candidates will have:

High school diploma or GED required with three years’ work related experience required or Associate’s Degree (preferred) with one to two years’ work related experience required

Proficiency in computer skills

Excellent communication, both written and oral

Specialized training in specific software is helpful

Customer service skills

Problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Ability to:

Take initiative and work with minimal supervision



Multitask



Maintain confidentiality



Prioritize workload



Use discretion and judgment/decision making



Work in a team-oriented setting

Applications are being taken online until Sept. 11.

Montgomery County Community College offers a comprehensive curriculum of more than 100 degree and certificate programs, a Virtual Campus, a Culinary Arts Institute, a Municipal Police Academy, and specialized workforce development programs, all of which leverage the College’s nationally ranked use of innovative technology.

An Achieving the Dream (AtD) Leader College, the institution is positioned at the vanguard of national efforts to increase completion, improve learning outcomes, and remove barriers to access for more than 24,000 students annually. The college is also recognized regionally and nationally for its sustainability leadership, work with military veterans, and community service and service-learning opportunities.

Montgomery County Community College was recognized by NISOD and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education as one of 16 “2021 Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges.” Visit mc3.edu or join us on Twitter @mccc.