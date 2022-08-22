ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

mynews4.com

Carson City police looking for 16-year-old runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton who left her home on Wednesday. According to CCSO, Alyssa has not been seen by her parents since she left on August 24...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Four people stabbed, two hospitalized at Wingfield Park Friday night

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An argument that turned physical has left four people injured at Wingfield Park Friday night. Crews responded to a stabbing on west 1st St. and north Arlington Ave. around 8:41 p.m. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), a fight broke...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Four people displaced after Sun Valley fire

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people were displaced after a fire at 200 block of 2nd Ave in Sun Valley on Wednesday. Crews quickly knocked down the fire at a Sun Valley home on Aug. 24. Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue were all on scene.
SUN VALLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Fire Watch in effect Saturday for Washoe County, Sierra Nevada region

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — This Saturday, much of the northern Nevada region will be under a Fire Watch, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Saturday through the evening as NWS predicts gusty winds and low humidity for large portions of Northeast California and Northwest Nevada.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Box truck causes fatal crash on SR-89 and Goose Meadows

TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an international box truck crashed into three cars on SR-89 and Goose Meadows on Friday. Around 1:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a 43-year-old man from Vallejo, CA, was driving a white international box truck northbound on SR-89 (south), north of Goose Meadows at an undetermined speed.
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Gas line break closes SR-28

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A gas line break closed SR-28 in Carnelian Bay in both directions between Sahara Dr and Onyx St. early Friday morning. SR-28 closed just after midnight on Aug. 26 for repairs. As of 5:45 a.m., the road closure is still in effect.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA

