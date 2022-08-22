Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
fox32chicago.com
Person arrested after displaying gun outside Bedford Park Walmart
BEDFORD PARK, Ill. - A person displayed a firearm outside the entrance of a Walmart located in Bedford Park Friday afternoon. The Walmart is located at 7050 S. Cicero Ave. According to Bedford Park police, the person did not fire the gun, and no one was injured. After the person...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man, 65, fatally shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 7:16 p.m., police say Randal Wilson, 65, was near the front of a East Garfield Park home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. The victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man shot twice, seriously injured following shooting on North Side
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot twice in the wrist on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when he was hit. The victim was taken to St. Francis...
fox32chicago.com
New details released about man who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Wednesday. The attempted kidnapping occurred at 203 S. Sangamon St. At about 7:19 a.m., the offender exited the rear of a deep red four-door vehicle, and stopped the victim in her tracks.
fox32chicago.com
74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - Ivory Phinisee, 74, was reported missing Friday night, according to Chicago police. Police say the man was last seen in the 2700 block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park. Phinisee is 5'9, 180 lbs., he has brown eyes and gray hair. If located, contact the Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man, 26, found fatally shot in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in Bridgeport Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was dead when they arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue. The victim had a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances are...
fox32chicago.com
Balloon release held at St. Sabina for 18-year-old fatally shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - The St. Sabina community dedicated Friday night's peace walk to one of their own. Khalil White, 18, was shot and killed near 87th and Wabash earlier this week. White was in an alley Tuesday night when he was shot multiple times by a suspect. Father Michael Pfleger says...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoves two Tinley Park school staff members, says students were harassing his daughter: police
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A South Holland Man is accused of shoving two suburban high school staff members Friday morning after he said students were harassing his daughter. Jason J. Reeves, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a school official and one count of disorderly conduct.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park crime: Man in critical condition after being shot in arm multiple times
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was standing outside in East Garfield Park when he was hit by gunfire. Police say the victim was in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when he was struck multiple times in the arm around 8:50 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn bar's liquor license suspended after patrons cause crash, killing mother and injuring son
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban family is grieving the death of their mother, as an Oak Lawn bar's liquor license is suspended after officials say over-served patrons caused a fatal accident. Maria Anita Chacon, 66, was killed early Sunday morning in the crash near 110th and Cicero. Loved ones...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens wounded, 1 critically, near CPS school on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie near Michelle Clark Magnet High School. According to Chicago police, three male victims were near the sidewalk and possibly involved...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
fox32chicago.com
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student
CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn teen seen on viral video being punched in violent arrest officially charged
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn teen who was badly injured in a violent arrest has been formally charged in court. Hadi Abuatelah, 17, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Last month, he was badly injured after he ran from Oak Lawn police...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 24, shot in back, abdomen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Englewood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter. At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. No...
Comments / 0