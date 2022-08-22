ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man, 65, fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 7:16 p.m., police say Randal Wilson, 65, was near the front of a East Garfield Park home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details released about man who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Wednesday. The attempted kidnapping occurred at 203 S. Sangamon St. At about 7:19 a.m., the offender exited the rear of a deep red four-door vehicle, and stopped the victim in her tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - Ivory Phinisee, 74, was reported missing Friday night, according to Chicago police. Police say the man was last seen in the 2700 block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park. Phinisee is 5'9, 180 lbs., he has brown eyes and gray hair. If located, contact the Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man, 26, found fatally shot in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in Bridgeport Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was dead when they arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue. The victim had a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances are...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens wounded, 1 critically, near CPS school on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie near Michelle Clark Magnet High School. According to Chicago police, three male victims were near the sidewalk and possibly involved...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student

CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot in back, abdomen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Englewood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter. At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL

