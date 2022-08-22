ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview

Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

On-Time Launch: 2022 Raritan High School Football Preview

Anthony Petruzzi would love for his team to get off to a fast start this season, but when some of Raritan’s greatest finishes to the high school football season have come after rocky starts, maybe there is something in the struggle that makes the Rockets take off when it matters.
RARITAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colts Neck, NJ
Colts Neck, NJ
Football
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Colts Neck, NJ
Education
Colts Neck, NJ
Sports
92.7 WOBM

3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Colts Neck High School#American Football#Highschoolsports
92.7 WOBM

Paving prompts overnight closures on Route 22 in Somerset County, NJ

Already having begun Tuesday night, a "pavement preservation project" will cause shoulder and lane closures for eight hours nightly on weekdays on Route 22 in Somerset County. In a release Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation estimated the work from Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater to Maple Avenue in North Plainfield, a near 8 mile stretch, would continue into the summer of 2023.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey

LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Forked River, NJ mans attempted car burglary spree in Lacey, NJ serves as cautionary tale for you

The quest of a Forked River man to commit multiple crimes within the confines of the township has landed him in the Ocean County Jail where he faces multiple charges. The myriad of crimes and charges facing the suspect was announced on Wednesday by Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Hooray! Another ALDI is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy