A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere
The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases -- and good news...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Loan forgiveness is the cherry on top after years of pay moratorium
Americans with student loans cheered the announcement yesterday that the Biden Administration is forgiving some of that burden. But for many this was just the cherry on top of the unprecedented — and possibly even more impactful — nearly three-year loan payment moratorium. Why it matters: At an...
Health prices rising much faster in the private sector than Medicare
Health care prices overall may be lagging inflation, but there's a widening divergence between what's being paid in Medicare and the private sector, according to a new Altarum analysis. Why it matters: Privately-insured Americans are about to pay more for their health care, if they aren't already. The big picture:...
Biden cancels up to $20K in student loans for Pell Grant recipients, $10K for millions of others
The Biden administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year, and it's extending the pause on repayments by four months, the White House announced on Wednesday. Why it matters: The decision —...
Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows prices fell in July
Consumer prices fell 0.1% in July, as plunging gasoline prices dragged down a price index that's closely watched by the Federal Reserve. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign for the Fed as it wages an intense battle against inflation. Still, even as price gains cool they remain uncomfortably high. Inflation is still up 6.3% compared to this time last year by this measure, the highest in decades.
Utah could lose millions in federal rent relief if not disbursed soon
Utah has yet to spend tens of millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance it received from the federal government to help renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The undistributed assistance could be forfeited if it's not spent by Sept. 30. By the numbers: Of the $215 million...
White House to make all federally funded research immediately accessible
The White House on Thursday issued a new policy that will require all federally funded research to be immediately — and freely — available to the public upon publication starting no later than 2026. Why it matters: The memorandum, issued by the Office of Science and Technology Policy...
USDA to allocate $550 million to support poor and marginalized farmers
The Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday it will allocate $550 million to support poor and marginalized farmers access land, capital, markets and education and to increase diversity within the agriculture sector. Why it matters: The money will be provided through two provisions within the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act that...
Government to pause free at-home COVID tests by Sept. 2
Time is running out to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after the government said on its coronavirus website that it will pause orders on Sept. 2 or “sooner if supplies run out.”. Why it matters: Consumers should prepare to soon pay for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the federal...
U.K. residents to see 80% increase in energy bills
Residents in the U.K. will experience an 80% increase in their annual household energy bills, bringing average costs up from 1,971 pounds ($2,332) a year to 3,549 pounds ($4,197), the country’s energy regulator said Friday. Driving the news: The price cap announced Friday will take effect Oct. 1, after...
How a $386M COVID program failed to retrain unemployed veterans
A $386 million coronavirus pandemic veteran's retraining program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs largely did not function as was designed and did not attract as many veterans as it was created to serve, according to a Washington Post investigation. Why it matters: The program, included in the $1.9...
The paradox in Powell's big Jackson Hole speech
As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives a much-awaited speech this morning, he faces a paradox: The more he expresses confidence that America's inflation crisis is starting to abate, the greater the risk it won't. Driving the news: Powell is on tap to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10am...
The Valley housing market is cooling
Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsAbout half of all home sellers in the Phoenix area decreased their initial asking prices last month, one of several indicators that the Valley's red-hot housing market is cooling off.What's happening: In July, 50.1% of home listings dropped their asking prices, compared with 21.7% in July 2021, according to the real estate company Redfin.That gives the Valley the eighth-highest share of home listings with price decreases last month out of the top 97 metro areas in the U.S.Redfin cited the Phoenix metro area as having the 17th fastest-cooling housing market in the country, based on...
White House fires back at GOP over student loan plan criticism
The White House is calling out Republican lawmakers who it says had Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven after they accused the Biden administration of giving out unfair handouts with its new student debt forgiveness plan. Driving the news: A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)...
1 big thing: Staking-made-easy tools come with caveats
Sharp crypto investment tools that aim to deliver added "oomph" to returns are rolling out in Europe. A pair of exchange-traded product (ETP) firms launched a slate of strategies that aim to deliver staking rewards, defined as passive income generated from holding a proof-of-stake blockchain's native coin. But staking-made-easy, done...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging they copied technology that Moderna first developed years before the pandemic in producing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., the company announced Friday. Driving the news: Moderna is seeking unspecified monetary damages for patent infringement. It said its lawsuit is not...
Iowa political pulse: College loan debt forgiveness
The big news of the moment is the Biden administration canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers.We reached out to the House campaigns for Zach Nunn and Cindy Axne to get their takes if it goes too far or not far enough.Zach NunnAgree or disagree with canceling debt? ❌ Disagree.Zoom in: The loan cancellation is unfair to Americans who have already paid off their debts, as well as taxpayers who chose not to attend college, Nunn said.He is also concerned it will devalue existing incentives to draw people into underfilled jobs, like teaching, nursing or the military.Instead, Nunn said colleges need to address their rising tuition costs. Cindy Axne¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Axne's campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Biden's order. Between the lines: In 2019, she supported legislation that would allow people to roll over their student debt into low-interest mortgage payments.We couldn't find any statements from Axne saying she supported flat-out debt forgiveness.
Trump's Truth Social has trademark application denied as setbacks pile up
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) refused Donald Trump's application for a trademark for "Truth Social," the name of his social media company earlier this month. A trademark lawyer in Washington surfaced the filing on Thursday. Why it matters: The trademark refusal is just the latest setback for the...
Comments / 0