Income Tax

Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Axios

Health prices rising much faster in the private sector than Medicare

Health care prices overall may be lagging inflation, but there's a widening divergence between what's being paid in Medicare and the private sector, according to a new Altarum analysis. Why it matters: Privately-insured Americans are about to pay more for their health care, if they aren't already. The big picture:...
Axios

Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows prices fell in July

Consumer prices fell 0.1% in July, as plunging gasoline prices dragged down a price index that's closely watched by the Federal Reserve. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign for the Fed as it wages an intense battle against inflation. Still, even as price gains cool they remain uncomfortably high. Inflation is still up 6.3% compared to this time last year by this measure, the highest in decades.
Axios

USDA to allocate $550 million to support poor and marginalized farmers

The Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday it will allocate $550 million to support poor and marginalized farmers access land, capital, markets and education and to increase diversity within the agriculture sector. Why it matters: The money will be provided through two provisions within the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act that...
Axios

Government to pause free at-home COVID tests by Sept. 2

Time is running out to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after the government said on its coronavirus website that it will pause orders on Sept. 2 or “sooner if supplies run out.”. Why it matters: Consumers should prepare to soon pay for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the federal...
Axios

U.K. residents to see 80% increase in energy bills

Residents in the U.K. will experience an 80% increase in their annual household energy bills, bringing average costs up from 1,971 pounds ($2,332) a year to 3,549 pounds ($4,197), the country’s energy regulator said Friday. Driving the news: The price cap announced Friday will take effect Oct. 1, after...
Axios

How a $386M COVID program failed to retrain unemployed veterans

A $386 million coronavirus pandemic veteran's retraining program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs largely did not function as was designed and did not attract as many veterans as it was created to serve, according to a Washington Post investigation. Why it matters: The program, included in the $1.9...
Axios

The paradox in Powell's big Jackson Hole speech

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives a much-awaited speech this morning, he faces a paradox: The more he expresses confidence that America's inflation crisis is starting to abate, the greater the risk it won't. Driving the news: Powell is on tap to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10am...
Axios Phoenix

The Valley housing market is cooling

Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsAbout half of all home sellers in the Phoenix area decreased their initial asking prices last month, one of several indicators that the Valley's red-hot housing market is cooling off.What's happening: In July, 50.1% of home listings dropped their asking prices, compared with 21.7% in July 2021, according to the real estate company Redfin.That gives the Valley the eighth-highest share of home listings with price decreases last month out of the top 97 metro areas in the U.S.Redfin cited the Phoenix metro area as having the 17th fastest-cooling housing market in the country, based on...
Axios

White House fires back at GOP over student loan plan criticism

The White House is calling out Republican lawmakers who it says had Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven after they accused the Biden administration of giving out unfair handouts with its new student debt forgiveness plan. Driving the news: A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)...
Axios

1 big thing: Staking-made-easy tools come with caveats

Sharp crypto investment tools that aim to deliver added "oomph" to returns are rolling out in Europe. A pair of exchange-traded product (ETP) firms launched a slate of strategies that aim to deliver staking rewards, defined as passive income generated from holding a proof-of-stake blockchain's native coin. But staking-made-easy, done...
Axios

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging they copied technology that Moderna first developed years before the pandemic in producing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., the company announced Friday. Driving the news: Moderna is seeking unspecified monetary damages for patent infringement. It said its lawsuit is not...
Axios Des Moines

Iowa political pulse: College loan debt forgiveness

The big news of the moment is the Biden administration canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers.We reached out to the House campaigns for Zach Nunn and Cindy Axne to get their takes if it goes too far or not far enough.Zach NunnAgree or disagree with canceling debt? ❌ Disagree.Zoom in: The loan cancellation is unfair to Americans who have already paid off their debts, as well as taxpayers who chose not to attend college, Nunn said.He is also concerned it will devalue existing incentives to draw people into underfilled jobs, like teaching, nursing or the military.Instead, Nunn said colleges need to address their rising tuition costs. Cindy Axne¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Axne's campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Biden's order. Between the lines: In 2019, she supported legislation that would allow people to roll over their student debt into low-interest mortgage payments.We couldn't find any statements from Axne saying she supported flat-out debt forgiveness.
Axios

Trump's Truth Social has trademark application denied as setbacks pile up

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) refused Donald Trump's application for a trademark for "Truth Social," the name of his social media company earlier this month. A trademark lawyer in Washington surfaced the filing on Thursday. Why it matters: The trademark refusal is just the latest setback for the...
