Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
KEPR
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large
PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
Shooting Victim Discovered in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
FCSO warning fishermen about vehicle break-ins along the river
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — After several reports recently, Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are warning fishermen about an uptick in car break-ins along the river. FCSO said several fishermen are coming back to their vehicles after fishing trips to find them broken into and valuables were stolen. If you're planning...
Man fired into ground as police chased him through Kennewick apartment complex
He was slumped over the steering wheel at a gas pump and wouldn’t wake up.
KEPR
Police searching for missing woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
AOL Corp
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
KEPR
Detectives arrest two people suspected of murdering teen
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
Update | 2 Tri-City teens charged with murder after a $25 marijuana deal went wrong
An 18-year-old and his 15-year-old half-brother were arrested.
kpq.com
Grant County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide
A 22-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges in a 2021 head-on crash that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident. Court records show Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa now has a court date in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12. State troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was driving southbound on SR 243...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
Assault suspect arrested after fleeing into Columbia River
RICHLAND, Wash. — A foot chase led to the Columbia River Monday evening. Richland Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of Stevens Drive around 5:15 p.m. A man, identified as Jacky Sharp, allegedly entered a store and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason.
KEPR
Fire restrictions increased for Benton and Franklin counties
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With warm temperatures continuing, the Bureau of Land Management is adding fire restrictions to Benton and Franklin counties. With this fire restriction order in place, there are several things that people cannot do until further notice. Officials said some things to avoid are:. Fireworks. Driving your...
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying four suspects in Zillah corner store break-in
ZILLAH, Wash. - The Zillah Police Department is asking for information after the Cherry Patch was broken into and merchandise was stolen. The convenience store, located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road, was broken into around 12:40 a.m. on August 21. Four men are suspected of breaking...
KHQ Right Now
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery
Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
Devastating 2-alarm blaze guts 2 Richland homes after flames spread from a backyard
Fire crews from 6 departments fought the blaze.
KEPR
Kadlec K-9 unit welcomes new members on National Dog Day
Richland, Wash. — In honor of National Dog Day, Kadlec introduced two of their newest members to the K-9 security team, handler Pete and K-9 major. The new pair joins handler Phil and Colonel who have been a part of the K-9 unit since 2019. Colonel is originally from...
Comments / 1